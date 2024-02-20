Home

Lifestyle

Miss World 2024: 120 Contestants Meet in Delhi, When And Where to Watch The Grand Finale

Miss World 2024: 120 Contestants Meet in Delhi, When And Where to Watch The Grand Finale

Miss World 2024: The Miss World 2024 competition is scheduled to take place in India after a long break of 28 years. The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) at The Ashok in New Delhi will host the inaugural ceremony - Here's everything you need to know about the 71st beauty pageant

Miss World 2024: India will host the 71st Miss World Pageant following a 28-year break in 2024. The festival is scheduled to start on February 20 and end with a grand finale on March 9, 2024. There is a lot of excitement in Delhi as 120 Miss World contestants from all over the world have come to the country prepared to fight for the coveted title. The 120 competitors, who represented various countries worldwide, gathered at Hotel Ashoka. Sini Shetty, the Femina Miss India World 2022, will compete against contenders from 120 countries while flying the Indian flag on the international scene.

Trending Now

The participants will engage in a variety of activities, challenges, and charitable endeavours over the next few weeks, showcasing not only their intelligence, compassion, and dedication to social concerns but also their beauty and elegance.

You may like to read

The participants honoured the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat with deep respect. Gandhi’s ideas of truth, nonviolence, and social justice have inspired generations of people worldwide and are in line with the Miss World Organization’s theme of Beauty with a Purpose. Julia Morley, the Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, also attended the event.

The 71st Miss World pageant’s official outfit designer is none other than Archana Kochhar. She talked about how happy she was to get the chance to work at the event.

When And Where to Watch 71st Miss World?

‘The Opening Ceremony’ and ‘India Welcomes the World Gala’ at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi on February 20 are the events that many fashion fans are eager to see during the 71st Miss World 2024. The Miss World 2024 Grand Final will take place on March 9, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The opening ceremony will stream live on missworld.com.

Actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is very excited about the occasion, stating that it is a fantastic chance for the world to learn about and experience India’s hospitality, during a conversation with ANI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.