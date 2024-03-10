Home

Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic Wins The 71st Beauty Pageant – SEE PICS

The 71st Miss World is the Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková, while the first runner-up was Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon. The 24-year-old was crowned at a lavish event in Mumbai.

Miss World 2024: The winner of Saturday’s 71st Miss World pageant in Mumbai was Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszkova. Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon emerged as the first runner-up. Krystyna competed against more than 110 nations. At a lavish event attended by the crème de la crème of showbiz, including Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, actress Rubina Dilaik, and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani, she was crowned Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska. In addition to studying law at Charles University in Prague, Miss World 2024 teaches English to impoverished children as a volunteer for the Sonta Foundation in Tanzania. She apparently attended an art academy for nine years and has a particular interest in music.

Krystyna Pyszkova’s profile on the website read, “Her proudest moment was opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania where she also volunteered. She enjoys playing the transverse flute and the violin, and has a passion for music and art having spent nine years in an art academy.”

The official Instagram handle of Miss World announced the winner with a photo of Krystyna owning the big moment of celebration. The caption alongside the photo read, “Miss World Czech Republic, @krystyna_pyszko is the 71st Miss World !! @yasminazaytoun from Lebanon is the 1st Runner-up. Congratulations and welcome to the Miss World family, Krystyna!”

The Jio World Convention Centre in BKC served as the venue for the 71st Miss World competition. The event was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young. In the meanwhile, India hosted the Miss World 2024 competition following a 28-year absence. The Jio World Centre in Mumbai, India served as the venue for the event. The judges for the beauty pageant were Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar, Pooja Hegde, Harbhajan Singh, Rajat Sharma, Amruta Fadnavis, Vineet Jain, Julia Morley CBE, and Jamil Saidi. Shaan, Tony, and Neha Kakkar all performed electrifyingly throughout the occasion.

Mumbai native Shetty, who won the title of Femina Miss India World in 2022, lost to Zaytoun, who finished in the bottom four. Reita Faria Powell (1966), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017) are the six Indians who have won the esteemed title.

