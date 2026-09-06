Miss World 2026 winner: Who is Joheirry Mola Dominguez? Meet Dominican Republic’s teacher-journalist who won the beauty pageant

Miss World 2026 winner: Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic has been crowned Miss World 2026. She won the 73rd Miss World pageant in Nha Trang, Vietnam, competing against 110 other contestants. Here's all you need to know about her.

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Miss World 2026 winner Joheirry Mola Dominguez (PC: Instagram)

The 24-year-old Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic was crowned Miss World 2026 at the grand finale in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on September 5, 2026. She competed against 110 other contestants to take home the coveted crown, with Spain’s Elisabeth Reynés Alabern finishing as the first runner-up and Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty as the second runner-up. She takes on the Miss World crown and the responsibility of representing the organisation’s mission “Beauty With a Purpose” . From her journey to the international stage to her accomplishments and more, Mola Dominguez has captured attention as the newly crowned queen. But there is much more to Mola than the pageant crown. Her journey from the Dominican Republic to the Miss World stage is one that combines her interest in communication with her work with children and young people.

Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola crowned Miss World 2026

Joheirry Mola Dominguez represented the Dominican Republic at the 73rd edition of Miss World. Her victory marks only the second Miss World crown for the Dominican Republic, 44 years after Mariasela Álvarez won the country’s first title in 1982.

Before heading to the international competition, Mola won the Miss World Dominican Republic title in 2025 while representing Distrito Nacional. She also made an early mark at the global competition by winning the Americas and Caribbean Top Model title, which secured her place in the Top 40.

The final was held at the April 2, 2026, Square in Nha Trang and marked the first time Vietnam hosted the Miss World competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Miss World 2026 winner: Who is Joheirry Mola Dominguez?

Born and raised in Santo Domingo, Joheirry Mola Dominguez has built a career across several fields. The 24-year-old educator, journalist, and community advocate won the title at the 73rd Miss World pageant grand finale held in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on September 5, 2026.

According to her official Miss World profile, her personal motto is “The greatest gift you can offer is the opportunity that you once needed yourself in order to grow, move forward, and transform your life.”

Her work as a journalist has allowed her to highlight Dominican culture, social issues and community stories. Joheirry Mola founded Voices of Tomorrow, an initiative focused on expanding access to English-language education for children and young people in vulnerable communities.

Joheirry Mola Dominguez’s education qualification

Education has remained at the centre of Joheirry Mola Dominguez’s advocacy. Through Voices of Tomorrow, she works towards creating better opportunities for young people, particularly those who may not have easy access to educational resources.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Mundo Dominicana Oficial (@missmundodominicanaoficial)

Her official Miss World profile states, “Literature and Social Studies teacher, News Correspondent, Founder and president of Voices of Tomorrow & Model.” It further states, “she holds a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana.”

During the competition, Mola also spoke about looking beyond physical beauty and using the Miss World platform for a larger purpose. Her experience as a teacher became an important part of how she presented herself during the final stages.

Joheirry Mola’s winning answer at Miss World 2026

Joheirry Mola Dominguez won Miss World 2026 by emphasising her “Beauty with a Purpose” initiative focused on expanding English education for children in vulnerable communities. During the final question-and-answer portion, Mola was asked which Beauty with a Purpose goals she supported in her country and how she would improve it if crowned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reinas de Belleza RD (@reinasdebellezard)

Her response centered on empowerment through language, explaining that bringing English programs to vulnerable children opens massive doors and provides a lifelong tool for expression and opportunity

Miss World 2026 top 6 finalists

The Miss World 2026 top 6 finalists were:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Joheirry Mola (Dominican Republic) – winner

Elisabeth Reynes (Spain) – first runner-up

Taanusiya Chetty (Malaysia) – second runner-up

Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc (Vietnam)

Romanda Hombir (South Africa)

Snit Habteab Tewoldemedhin (Eritrea)

Joheirry Mola Dominguez’s Miss World 2026 victory

With her final victory, Joheirry Mola has now become the second woman from the Dominican Republic to win the Miss World title. She succeeds Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who crowned her successor at the finale. Spain’s Elisabeth Reynes was named the first runner-up, while Malaysia’s Taanusiya Chetty finished as the second runner-up.

For Mola, the win brings together several parts of her life – education, communication, modelling and community work. And as she begins her reign as Miss World 2026, her focus on creating opportunities for children and young people is likely to remain an important part of her new global platform.