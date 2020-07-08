The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay indoors as much as possible and maintain social distancing. This is what has kept people away from parlours. We all are missing going to one and attend eyebrows grooming sessions. Eyebrows are one of the facial features that define our face. But the social distancing measures have stopped us from getting them in shape. How about doing eyebrows makeover at home? Interesting, right? Do not worry, it will be safe. You just need to be aware of a few tricks and tips. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Home Remedies to Prevent Dandruff on Eyelashes And Eyebrows

Use The Tweezer Wisely

While using a plucker, you need to be cautious about where to start plucking hair from? Middle area is always safe to go for first. You can take the help of a marker to mark the middle area and avoid too much gap between the eyebrows.

Trim The Length of Eyebrows Hair

Once you are done with the middle part, trim the length of hair using a tiny scissor. This can make your eyebrows look symmetrical and it will be easier for you to pluck the right hair.

Remove Extra Hair

Use a tweezer to get rid of the extra hair and make the area around your eyebrows look clean. To make this process a little easier, brush your brows up. It will help you clearly see the extra hair and pluck them.

Use a Razor if You Have Bushy Brows

Plucking bushy brows can be extremely painful. So, you can try shaving off the extra hair using an eyebrow razor. Before using it, you must highlight the desired shape. You won’t find an eyebrows grooming method as simple and effective as this.