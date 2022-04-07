Actor Mithila Palkar is currently the most famous digital actor. The actor gained acclaim with her role of Kavya Kulkarni in Little Things- a romantic comedy web series. She is not just a versatile actor, but she is also a singer, a fashionista and a strong supporter of safe and sustainable menstrual health practices. In an interaction with Indian Express, Mithila talked about her first period, feminine hygiene and menstrual health situation in India.Also Read - Oo la la! Katrina Kaif in Hot Black Swimwear and Big Hat Turns up The Heat - See Pics

The actor in an Instagram post revealed that she got her first period while writing her board exam. Talking about it, Mithila told the publication, When I was in the 8th standard, our school conducted a few sessions on menstruation education. I got my first period talk from my older sister. We had a candid chat about menstruation and hormonal changes that a girl goes through when she first gets her periods, etc., so yes, I was aware of it. But it was a totally different experience when I first got my period, I was caught off-guard!"

The actor also talked about the current situation in India regarding feminine hygiene and menstrual health. Although there are companies and brands that are trying to promote the importance of menstrual health and feminine hygiene, India still has a long way to go to see a monumental change. Menstrual health is most neglected in rural areas, which sadly form a major part of our country.

Mithila during the interview said that a large part of India still has a prejudice against menstruation. “They are not comfortable openly talking about anything related to periods. Rules like no entry in the kitchen and holy places during menstruation persist even today. A significant change can only be driven if we collectively work towards breaking these taboos by educating people around menstruation and encouraging women to embrace their menstruating bodies and own their red spot in all its messy glory!”

Spilling some advice for people, she added, “Menstrual health is extremely important. It is our duty to take care of our body, especially during periods, and practice a good hygienic routine. And it’s equally important to understand that periods are just periods. They do not make a person impure or dirty. So, to every young menstruator, I would say own your red spot with pride. Your body is incredibly powerful. Embrace it.”