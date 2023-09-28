Home

Lifestyle

Models Debut Bizarre ‘Lamp Dresses’ on Ramp at Paris Fashion Week- Netizens React!

Models Debut Bizarre ‘Lamp Dresses’ on Ramp at Paris Fashion Week- Netizens React!

Paris Fashion Week 2023 kicked off in style, showcasing some of the most bizarre looks. Models walking in glowing skirts at ramp made netizens stunned- Check Reactions!

Models Debut Bizarre 'Lamp Dresses' on Ramp at Paris Fashion Week, Netizens React Hilariously

Paris Fashion Week 2023 is here to bring high dose of glamour with a dash of drama. Well, the French capital is known for fashion, glam, and style. And how can we not expect something from its show that takes every year and gives us big fashion reveals, including a few unusual ones. From models engulfed in flames on-ramps to robot dogs stealing over the limelight, there are several moments that completely surprised us. There is another joinee to the list and it involves designer Jun Takahashi’s innovative collection. Although calling it a bit bizarre and unique, his lamp skirts actually stunned people and stole the limelight.

Trending Now

Jun Takahashi is a renowned Japanese fashion designer who created the brand Undercover. He is known for his unique designs and innovative craftwork, and in this Paris Fashion Week, he amazed everyone with his unusual dresses. He bought up the collection of illuminating skirts on the ramp. The models walked out all decked up in innovative skirts glowing from within, featuring an aquarium kind of look, colourful flowers, butterflies and stunning scenery. We saw yellow, white and bright unusual outfits on the ramp lighting up the entire show.

You may like to read

Take a Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNDERCOVER (@undercover_lab)

Here’s How Netizens Reacted

It didn’t take long for netizens to react to the pictures and videos. While few expressed wonders after seeing the unusual look, others trolled the designer for creating such outfits. “Wowww I loved the loook, so amazing” another wrote, “This is art 👏🏼 shaping the future of fashion!!” other said “Stunnning.” While few expressed hilarious reactions, “Bimar Lag rahe h yeh log”, another wrote “Current lagaya Toh”, “Cus that Area of women smells fishy or sumn Idk What to make of it”

The gala event has begun on a high note with many celebrated designers displaying the best of their craft, dropping their stunning collections from ace brands including Dior, Germanier, Saint Laurent, Chanel, Givenchy and others. Paris Fashion Week takes place twice a year, with celebrities across the globe gracing the event with their impeccable style.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES