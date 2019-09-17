The photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi having lunch with his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar have gone viral. While the items on the platter could be of more interest, the utensils used to serve those are of no lesser significance.

The duo can be seen having food from copper-coated plates. Water is kept in copper-coated glasses. Copper bottles, of late, have gained never-seen-before fame. Though costlier than plastic, copper pots and pans are gradually making their space in the kitchens.

According to Ayurveda, copper has the ability to balance three doshas — vata, kapha and pitta. Drinking water stored in copper bottles is believed to have many benefits — aiding in digestion, fighting anaemia etc. Internal wounds can be cured easily using copper water.

Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi took blessings from his mother on his 69th birthday and also shared a meal with her in Gujarat. #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/ppqaMohbfy — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) September 17, 2019

Nutritionists are emphasising on bringing iron, copper back to our kitchens, as our growing dependence on cheaper aluminium and plastic is not only harming us but also is affecting the environment.

But as seen in the photos, the utensils used for Modi’s lunch are not made entirely of copper. These are steel utensils coated with copper. Such utensils, too, have their own benefits.

While the copper coating can keep food warm, the stainless steel inside works as a shield between copper and food, as copper can react with several food items.

After the birthday lunch, the prime minister met his neighbours before he left his mother’s home.

On the occasion of his 69th birthday, the prime minister landed in Gujarat last night. He flew from Gandhinagar to Kevadia in Narmada district this morning to review programmes and projects, including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada.

The visit coincides with the water levels of the Narmada dam reaching the highest mark of 138.6 metres. The prime minister also opened the Namami Narmade mahotsav on this occasion.