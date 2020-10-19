Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram pictures in which she is donning a cute dungaree and flaunting her baby bump are setting the internet into a meltdown. The ‘Sui Dhaaga’ actor took to her Instagram handle to post a few clicks from Dubai where her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli is playing for the IPL. In the pictures, the mom-to-be Anushka Sharma is glowing like a ray of sunshine. Looking at her pics will surely brighten up your day. Also Read - Twitter Removes Post Diminishing Efficacy of Masks Against COVID-19 by Donald Trump's Advisor



In the pictures, you can see Anushka donning a beige-brown dungaree and white t-shirt. She is seemingly oozing happiness and is looking super-adorable. The actor captioned her pictures, “Pocketful of sunshine.” In one of the clicks, she is standing with her sneakers on and is enjoying the sunshine. In another one, she is smiling beautifully while sitting and posing for the camera. In the last picture, Anushka is looking down and appearing like a breath of fresh air.

Anushka Sharma’s post garnered a lot of attention within a few minutes and some popular names from Bollywood including Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kiara Advani liked her pictures. A few B-town celebrities even reacted to the post. Dia Mirza dropped a heart-shape eyes face and a kiss emoji in the comment section while Tahira Kashyap wrote, “So cute.”

Notably, our favourite couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are due to become parents to their first child in January 2021. The duo doesn’t miss sharing their breathtaking pictures with their fans and creating a storm on social media.