Mumbai: Mom-to-be Dia Mirza took to social media sharing clips from her workout session. In these videos, Dia was seen performing Yoga, doing some exercises and even some mild weight lifting. There was also a professional trainer with the actor. Dia’s workout videos are such an inspiration for all the women out there. Also Read - Dia Mirza Gives Back To Troll Who Questioned Her Pregnancy, Says 'Didn’t Marry Because I Was Expecting'

This comes just a few days after Dia was spotted in Mumbai outside a clinic. She was wearing a radiant white top.

Dia, who got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in February this year, recently took to social media announcing that she is expecting her first child. “Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb,” she wrote while announcing her pregnancy.

The actor had also recently clarified that she did not marry Vaibhav Rekhi because she was expecting a child. This comes after a social media user commented on her post asking why should not the actor announced her pregnancy before the marriage. To this Dia Mirza responded by saying that this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. “Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical,” she wrote.