Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all set to embrace motherhood. Lately, the Singham actor has been slaying the maternity fashion game. The actor has been spotted experimenting with different silhouettes during her pregnancy. From donning a comfortable kaftan to slipping into a cute mini dress, the actor has been redefining maternity fashion, one look at a time. For her latest look, the actor was seen in a yellow mini dress. She looks resplendent.

Kajal's celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya posted several pictures of the actor in a yellow mini dress. The actor looks confident and glamorous in the photoshoot which was done for an ad shoot. Kajal's yellow dress is perfect to beat the heat and look stylish at the same time.

Kajal is expecting her first child with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, and her latest look in a yellow mini dress is all about embracing the summer.

Check out her pictures:

What’s the price of Kajal’s dress?

Kajal’s dress is from the shelves of a stylish clothing brand for women- Poppi. The dress is from their Bright and Bold collection and is by the name The Sunflower Dress. If you wish to add this cute little dress to your wardrobe then it will cost you Rs 3, 650.

The one-shoulder dress is a perfect pick for the summer season. It is easy, flowy and breezy. The dress features a one-shoulder neckline, balloon sleeves with gathered cuffs and tulle layering.

The actor opted for minimal accessories. She went for gold hoop earrings, statement rings and printed flats. For the glam, the actor opted for glossy pink lip shade, dewy base, mascara, eyebrows on fleek, blushed cheeks.

What are your thoughts on her maternity fashion? Yay or Nay?