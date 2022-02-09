Actor Kajal Aggarwal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and is currently holidaying in Dubai. The actor is blessing social media with her stunning pictures from her vacay. The actor recently penned a heartfelt note on her social media, reacting to people body-shaming her online. Kajal revealed that she gets body-shaming messages and memes.Also Read - Alia Bhatt is The Definition of Grace And Beauty in Rs 36K Ivory Organza Saree

The note read, "I've been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don't really help 🙂 let's learn to be kind and if that's too hard, maybe, just live and let live! Here are a few of my thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don't seem to understand 🙄💁🏻‍♀️"

Check out Kajal's post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)



Sharing her thoughts how our bodies go through several changes during pregnancy including weight gain, she said, “Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies. Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK.”

Kajal said in her post that these changes are NATURAL. “And while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans😍) we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience.”

Kajal’s heartfelt note received a lot of love from her fans and friends from the industry. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “You are and will always be beautiful!!”

The actor married businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2021. Kajal announced her pregnancy in January.

On the work front, Kajal will be next seen Acharya and Hey Sinamika.