Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan has time and again proved that maternity doesn't have to be boring. She has been a flagbearer of embracing comfort over anything else. Bebo was recently spotted outside her building in a light pink Anarkali suit by the House of Masaba which she wore as a dress. This number by designer Masaba Gupta is for Rs 25K and is available for buying online on House of Masaba website.

Mommy-to-be Kareena's dress featured light pink comb foil printed crepe. Hair neatly tied in half; she flaunted her baby bump while posing for the paparazzi. To further amplify the look, she opted for pearl earrings and a pair of golden sequin slippers.

Kareena Kapoor gave us back to back maternity fashion goals when she was pregnant with son Taimur. From comfy dresses to heavy embroidered ethnic wear, Kareena slayed in all. This time around too, she is flaunting her baby bump unabashedly and instead of picking up those roomy maxis or oversized kurta's, Bebo seems to be experimenting with her looks. Her maternity wardrobe has all the must-have co-ords, asymmetrical cuts, colourful maxis and more.

She was recently spotted wearing an all-white ensemble during an advertisement shoot. Her quirky outfit featured a roll neck jacquard blouse with full sleeves from the brand Massimo Dutti and a pair of white straight fit wide-legged-pants.

For one of her outings with her girl gang which includes Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak and Natasha Poonawalla, Bebo wore a taupe coloured tunic with taupe coloured palazzo pants. She raised the glamour quotient in Rajdeep Ranawat satin tunic set. She captioned the post, “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first 💯❤️ PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action” (sic)

What are your thoughts on Kareena’s maternity fashion? Tell us in the comment section below!