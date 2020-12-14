Ever since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021, fans can’t keep calm. Mommy-to-be Anushka has given several appearances flaunting her baby bump and setting the maternity fashion right. She proofs that pregnancy and maternity fashion is no more about ill-fitted baggy clothes. For her latest brand collaboration, Anushka opted for a pink satin spaghetti strap midi dress. And she looked beautiful! Also Read - Virat Kohli Can be Ruthless on Opposition: Aaron Finch Warns Australia Ahead of Test Series

Anushka never fails to impress and she is raising the maternity fashion bar set by herself. From puff sleeve dresses to cute pastel dungarees, ruffled numbers, and ethnic attires, Anushka has increased the style quotient in every maternity outfit she has picked. She seems effortlessly cool and stunning in whatever maternity outfit she opts for. The Sui Dhaaga actor left all her fans swooning with her vibrant and pleasant look.

Her pretty halter-neck pink dress featured pleated details and had a flowy vibe which made it a perfect pick. She opted for nude strappy footwear and accessorised her look with golden hoops. She went for subtle makeup and her pregnancy glow added the perfect amount of radiance to her look. She kept her hair open in waves. Pink eyeshadow, mascara-heavy lashes, eyeliner, and pink lipstick rounded off her look.

This is not the first time that Anushka is giving us major maternity goals. For another photoshoot, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a nude coloured T-shirt which she paired with the same coloured ribbed knit skirt. Anushka’s midi-skirt featured a ribbed texture.

Virat and Anushka got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy. The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.