Anushka Sharma's effortless maternity style that we get to see in Dubai at the Indian Premier League (IPL) is making headlines these days. The diva is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli and has left us surprised by her striking maternity fashion moments.

Needless to say, Anushka Sharma is a stunner but we didn’t know that she can carry maternity outfits so well. The diva is slaying in her latest sartorial pick. For attending the RCB IPL Match, Anushka donned a pristine white dress from the label Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti. The dress featured a square neckline and puffed sleeves. It also featured gathered details on the torso. This flared dress added an unmatchable charm to Anushka’s look. She was looking like a vision in white. Check out her pictures below for yourself. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Looks Pretty in Red Dress as She Flaunts Baby Bump While Cheering For Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram Mumma anushka applauding from the stands ❤ Congrats @royalchallengersbangalore ❤✨ A post shared by virushkawonders✨ (@virushkawonders._) on Nov 2, 2020 at 7:38pm PST

Anushka Sharma styled her maternity look by opting for a pair of large hoop earrings, a gold watch, and a bracelet. She added some glam to her ethereal look with kohled eyes, dewy make-up, nude pink lips, and fleek eyebrows. She left her middle-parted locks open.

Let us know in the comment section below if you like Anushka Sharma's stunning maternity look.