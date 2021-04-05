Mommy-to-be Dia Mirza Slays Maternity Fashion in Rs 7,120 Breezy Summery Dress

Actor-producer-environmentalist and mommy-to-be Dia Mirza’s love for sustainable fashion are known to all. Dia Mirza’s wardrobe is full of printed maxi dresses to breezy flowy numbers. Her style file serves as the inspiration for every event on your social calendar. The newlywed recently announced that she is expecting her firstborn with husband Vaibhav Rekhi on her social media wearing a red floral kaftan while cradling her bump. She received lots of love and good wishes, as soon as she announced the news. Now, the actor has shared another video of herself donning a breezy summery dress from the homegrown clothing brand Khara Kapas. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Pairs Rs 2.5 Lakh Bag With Chic Crop Top And Denim| View Photos

Amid the lush greenery in the Maldives, Dia can be seen twirling around in her easy-breezy outfit. Her yellow-white tent dress in mulmul featured fine stripes, long sleeves, and a V-neck. She rounded off her look with a pair of tan brown strappy shoes. She opted for a no-makeup makeup look, with kohl, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. She left luscious tresses open in side-parting. She captioned her post, “Sunshine Sundays Happy Easter!!! (sic).” Also Read - Tiger Shroff Follows Combination of Gym And Outdoor Sports For Fitness And Agility, Reveals His Trainer

Check out Dia Mirza’s post here:

What’s the price of Dia Mirza’s yellow-white dress?

If you loved Dia’s tent dress and wish to add to your wardrobe too, then you can buy it from homegrown clothing brand Khara Kapas official website. The comfy dress retails at Rs 7,120 and is available for buying.

Dia has been slaying maternity fashion and she is a big fan of comfy dresses. Her pictures from her Maldives vacations are a proof of just that. Dia has also joined the kaftan race along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora. The actor has been nailing flowy dresses and kaftans in her honeymoon pictures.

What do you think of Dia’s maternity fashion? Yay or Nay?