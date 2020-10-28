Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is a perfectionist when it comes to styling and picking an ensemble for herself. Bebo is currently expecting her second child and keeps on making headlines due to her maternity fashion choices. She loves dressing up and giving major style goals to all the expecting mothers out there. Also Read - Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Shoots With Sister Karisma Kapoor | See Pics

Kareena was recently spotted wearing an all-white ensemble during an advertisement shoot. Her quirky outfit featured a roll neck jacquard blouse with full sleeves from the brand Massimo Dutti and a pair of white straight fit wide-legged-pants. Also Read - Veere Di Wedding 2: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania Give Their Nod, To Begin Shoot Post Bebo’s Delivery

Can you guess the price of this classy white top? Well, it is worth Rs. 6k. Here is the proof.

To add some glam to her overall look, Kareena opted for a pair of strappy white heels. She also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings. To make her classy look striking too, she went with smokey eyes. Kareena also applied pink shade on her lips and kept her hair tied at the back. The Tinsel town diva was looking like a vision in this all-white attire. We just can’t stop drooling over her pictures. Let us know your opinion on her recent pick in the comment section below.