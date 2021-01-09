Momy-to-be Anushka Sharma was recently spotted with her husband Virat Kohli in Mumbai. They both stepped out for a lunch date. Initial rumor revealed that the duo went to a hospital for a checkup. For the outing, Anushka wore one of the most comfortable clothes. She was donning a printed sweatshirt dress featuring a hood. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to be Blessed With a Baby Girl, Says Astrology

If you an ardent follower of Anushka Sharma, you must be knowing that the actor’s pregnancy style is all about comfortable ensembles. This time also, she opted for a casual dress and paired it with a pair of white sneakers. This outfit is from a French luxury brand called Maison Margiela. This oversized sweatshirt costs around Rs 26,636. You can either wear it as a dress or can pull it off as a sweatshirt and pair it with jeans. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Upset With Photographers For 'Invading' Her Privacy After Her Picture With Virat Kohli Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma is currently heavily pregnant and is expecting her baby this month. An astrologer recently predicted that she is going to deliver a baby girl. Both Anushka and Virat had announced their pregnancy in August 2020 through an adorable social media post. Since then, we just can’t keep our eyes off her sartorial picks and glowing face.

What do you think about Anushka’s latest fashion choice? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comment section below.