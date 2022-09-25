Money Plant Benefits: One of the biggest money plant advantages for homeowners—and the reason for the name money plant is the WEALTH that can be attracted by this plant. It assists in avoiding financial challenges and brings luck and wealth into your home. If you too grew a money plant for your home’s happiness and success but it has since stopped growing despite your best efforts to care for it, follow some of these tips to accelerate the growth of your money plants.Also Read - Money Plant Benefits: Top 5 Reasons Why You Must Keep The Beautiful Money Plant At Home - Watch Video

You have the option of planting your money plant in either soil or water. It is preferable to give your plant soil assistance if new roots are not forming on it. Trim the stem’s leaves before placing them in the pot. After that, bury it by covering it with the earth. To prevent its roots from rotting, don’t apply fertilizer at first. Simply drop an aspirin tablet into the water each time you change the money plant’s water if you want to keep it in water, change the water in the money plant every 15 to 20 days. Remember that the money plant’s node must remain submerged in water for healthy growth to occur. Don’t expose the money plant to direct sunlight. Epsom salt can be added to it for healthy growth. Don’t water the money plant every day; else, its development won’t be healthy. Never overfertilize it because doing so risks burning the leaves and damaging the roots. Regularly trim the plant and remove any dried-out or dead leaves. If not, it usually becomes challenging to maintain. Given that dry conditions typically inhibit its growth, misting the leaves might be advantageous.

Money Plant Tip: Growing your money plant indoors encourages the flow of uplifting energy into your house.