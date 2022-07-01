Beauty is not just a question of how you look, but how you feel, and at no time is this more relevant than during the monsoons. Both the skin and hair suffer due to high humidity. Sweat and oil deposits make the skin and hair really dull. So, adjust your skin and hair care routine.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Top 5 Benefits Of Applying Rice Flour Pack On Your Skin - Watch Video

Keep a small bowl of rose skin tonic in the fridge, with cotton wool pads soaking in it. This way it is chilled and ready for use. Wipe the skin with it several times a day. Rose is a natural coolant and most refreshing. The chilled toner also closes and refines the pores.

Use cotton wool pads soaked in rose water as eye pads. It is most relaxing and removes fatigue. Splashing the eyes with cold water also provides great relief. Or, soak tea bags in water and then apply them over the eyelids as eye pads. Tea helps to relieve puffiness.

Go for a fruit pack. They are most refreshing during hot and humid weather. Add cucumber pulp to the fruit mask, as it has an astringent effect and closes the pores. Ripe papaya pulp can be mixed with grated apple, watermelon, pineapple and so on. Papaya and cucumber also help to remove tan. Apply the mask on the face and wash it off with plain water after half an hour.

Soak the feet in warm or cold water can be most relaxing and also reviving. Add a tablespoon of coarse salt and half a cup of lemon juice to about one-fourth bucket of warm water. Or, add a few drops of tea tree oil to the water. It keeps the feet free from skin problems. Soak the feet in this for half an hour. A cooling foot bath is also a great reviver during hot and humid weather. Add rose water, lemon juice and a splash of eau de cologne in cold water and soak your feet in it. Cools cleans and adds fragrance.

During the monsoons, the body loses fluids through sweat. Take lots of “nimbu paani” and fresh fruit juices. Turn to home remedies for small ailments. For sore throat and cough, I find ginger tea most soothing. I add some tender tulsi leaves to it, while it is boiling. Water boiled with just tulsi leaves can also be taken as a drink in case of sore throat.