Monsoon Bridal Makeup: 5 Tips For Long-Lasting Makeup in Rainy Season

Want to have that bridal radiance during a monsoon wedding? Ensure to follow these essential makeup tips for a long-lasting make up on your D-day.

Monsoon wedding has its own charm and magic. Rain adds an extra touch of romance and creates a dreamy celebration. The lush green surroundings and fragrance of wet earth make the perfect vibe and picturesque backdrop for the festival. But while all the other elements are in place during a monsoon wedding, what’s important to consider is the Bridal Makeup.

There is an array of factors that need to be considered while putting together a bridal look, while accessories and outfits can be under control, makeup is one element where the outcome depends upon external factors like – weather conditions, skin condition, hours of rest, and of course the technique of the artist. But more than anything, choosing the right product and following the right techniques can definitely be a game-changer to get the perfect look.

Follow these makeup tips for a flawless look if you are a monsoon bride:

Step up Your Skincare Game: It’s important to prep your skin well to ensure that the end result is amazing. Humidity can often bluff you from moisturising your skin enough unlike winter weather that makes your skin look visibly dry. Make sure to follow a proper skincare regime which includes cleanser, toner, and moisturiser. It helps in balancing the pH level of your skin and also gives you a flawless base Use Waterproof Makeup: Unless you want the makeup that costs you an arm and leg to get smudged and all droopy on your D-day, you should only use waterproof makeup for a monsoon wedding. Even otherwise with such an emotional event taking place, the waterworks are bound to happen which can create a landslide on your face. HD Makeup over Airbrush Makeup: Always choose HD makeup over Airbrush makeup as it lasts longer than Airbrush makeup and doesn’t get oxidized under the sun. Water-based products and powders are your best friends: When going for a monsoon wedding, water-based products are your best friends. While heavy and full-coverage makeup can feel heavy and greasy, lightweight, water-based products allow your skin to breathe and prevent your skin from melting off in humidity. Powder is also a great way to eradicate sweat and elongate the durability of your makeup. Stray Clear of Glitter: Unless you want the sparkle to scatter all over your face, completely avoid using glitter during a monsoon wedding. Either go for an all matte eye makeup look or if you want that little pop with glitz then ask your MUA to give you a shimmery eye makeup. Humidity can completely ruin the glitter and make you look a complete mess.

