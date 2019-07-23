There’s no denying that monsoons bring a chill in the air and all you want to do is snuggle up in your bed. This season, spend the rainy evenings indoor curating some refreshing cocktail and martinis that are quick and easy to make with exotic ingredients. To turn off the monsoon blues, Executive Chef, Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli brings to you four cocktail and martini recipes.

Cucumber-Jalapeno Margarita

Ingredients:-

• Tequilla 60 ml

• Cucumber Juice 150 ml

• Chilli Flakes

• Jalapeno

Procedure:-

• Make a punch of all the ingredients – tequila, orange liqueur, simple syrup, cucumber and jalapenos in a large pitcher.

• Garnish the amalgamated punch with Chilli Flakes as per your taste.

Masala Tea Martini/ Monsoon Drizzle

Ingredients:-

• Bourbon 45 ml

• Masala tea 45 ml

• Sweet vermouth 15 ml

• Orange peel or tea leaves for garnishing

Procedure:-

• Put some ice into a cocktail shaker and pour in all the ingredients. Shake well and strain it.

• Serve it chilled over ice in a rock glass with an orange peel topped up as garnishing.

Curated Cocktail – Nitro ABC

Ingredients:-

• Bourbon whisky 30 ml

• Cinnamon stick 1

• Honey 2 bar-spoon

• Fresh Lime Squeeze 1 ½

• Boiling hot water 1 cup

Procedure:-

• Pour warm water into a mug. Add honey while stirring to dissolve.

• Add the cinnamon stick and pour in the bourbon whiskey.

• Add a squeeze of lemon, stir and serve.

Boozy Julius

Ingredients:-

• Smirnoff vodka 60 ml

• Orange Juice 30 ml

• Vanilla Extract 30 ml

Procedure:-

• At first, blend vanilla extract and frozen orange juice together

• Add concentrated sugar and top up with vodka.