The drizzle season brings a host of diseases that one should stay protected from. Try this 4-ingredient recipe by an Ayurveda expert to help boost immunity in monsoon season.

Monsoon Diet: 1 Ayurvedic Recipe to Boost Immunity And Prevent Infections in Rainy Season

During monsoons, our immunity gets affected due to various factors. The increased humidity and moisture create an environment for the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi, leading to an increased risk of infections. The drizzle season brings a host of diseases that one should stay protected from. Additionally, sudden temperature fluctuations and inadequate sunlight exposure can weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to illnesses. As such, it becomes important to consume a healthy diet and well-being.

Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, an Ayurveda expert, took to Instagram to share one such 4-ingredient recipe that can help boost your immunity and help cure your stomach troubles. She wrote ”This 4 ingredient Recipe can help you improve your Immunity & stay away from diseases of rain like poor appetite, indigestion, bloating, cough, cold, throat issues, sneezing, fever, etc. It also helps you improve your immunity, digestion and keeps you away from bloating & gastric issues.”

Try This 4-Ingredient Recipe to Boost Immunity in Monsoon:

INGREDIENTS:

Take 1 litre of water

Add 5-7 Tulsi leaves

1 tsp coriander seeds

7-10 Mint leaves

1 inch of ginger (grated)

(For people with pitta issues /acidity, excess bleeding, etc- add 1 cardamom too)

(For people with pitta issues /acidity, excess bleeding, etc- add 1 cardamom too) Let it boil for 5 mins, strain and sip on it throughout the day or just 1 glass of it first thing in the morning.

This recipe works well for almost everyone as it contains tulsi & ginger which are hot and mint & coriander that are cool (& instead being cool, they help in improving metabolism and immunity). I suggest everyone to sip on this water either throughout the day or first thing in the morning (at-least 1 glass) during rainy seasons. Please do it for yourself & your family. Dr Savaliya wrote.

