You must know how to style your hair and preserve it properly during the rainy season, which is why Shahnaz Husain, a beauty expert, presents hairstyles for monsoon.

Monsoon Hair Care: 4 Easy-to-do Hairstyles For Rainy Season by Shahnaz Husain

Hairstyles For Monsoon: When it comes to the monsoons, comfort is an important issue. You need to be at ease and relaxed in order to carry yourself with confidence. Curls or natural waves in the lower part of long hair are popular right now, giving it a gentler appearance. It’s tough to maintain long hair in this weather when it’s left uncovered. A hot back and lengthy hair stretched out carelessly should be avoided!

4 EASY HAIRSTYLES FOR THE RAINY SEASON

High Ponytail For Short Hair: Putting the hair up makes you look and feel cool. It suits most face shapes. One can wear a ponytail high or low, with a fringe or without. You can even have wisps or curls falling down, with that carefully careless look. A ponytail is actually an easy hair-do with ribbons, clips or other hair accessories. For a long face, wear a low ponytail and a light long fringe falling straight down. For an oval face, wear it with a side-swept fringe. For a square-jawed face, have wisps of long curls falling down on either side of the face, just beyond jaw level. Stylish Braids: Braids also help to feel cool and keep long hair out of the way. In fact, the hair can be braided in many ways, using hair accessories too. Long hair can be braided and then put up. Or, have the braid on one side, with tiny curls framing the face. Put up several braids in a ponytail with ribbons, or, make a ponytail, leaving one section of hair free. Braid the free section and wrap it around the ponytail, as if the braid is holding up the ponytail. Top Knot: Put up long hair in a top knot, a French roll, or a feminine, classic chignon. In fact, these styles would not only make you feel cool, but look sophisticated, elegant or glamorous. Get a Haircut: Short hair has to be washed frequently during the monsoons to maintain its look and style. Of course, short, bobbed hair would make your feel cool. A short hairstyle suits a long face, if it adds width to the sides.

Tip: Avoid too much blow drying. Dry your hair by finger combing to add more body to short hair. Indeed, during the hot and humid season, it is not only about how you look, but how you feel.

