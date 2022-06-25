Many people experience the difficult-to-manage threat of hair fall during the monsoon season. There are many different hair problems, people also deal with an excessively oily scalp and dandruff. While you may spend a fortune on pricey hair masks and oils, it would be a good idea to make some little changes in your diet as well. You may be deficient in important vitamins and minerals that support strong, healthy hair. Therefore, it would be wise to make some dietary adjustments so that you may obtain the essential vitamins and minerals that support strong, well-nourished hair.Also Read - Cranberry Juice Health Benefits: From Reducing The Risk of Urine Infection to Preventing Hair Loss And More!

Hair Fall in Monsoon: 5 Effective Foods You Should Consume For Strong and Healthier Hair

Eggs: Eggs are a wonderful source of protein and biotin, which feeds and fortifies the hair's roots. By boosting the amount of Collagen in hair, eggs also promote hair development. Breakfast with eggs is a great way to include more eggs to your diet.

Methi dana: Methi dana, also known as fenugreek seeds, are abundant in vitamin E, which lowers the risk of hair loss. You can soak some methi dana in a tumbler over the night, strain it, and then continue to sip on the beverage as you have time.

Almonds and Walnuts: Omega-3 fatty acids are abundant in walnuts and almonds, two superfoods that are highly regarded for their ability to preserve hair moisture. Every day, eat a handful of these nuts and see the desired results.

Spinach: Iron, folate, vitamins, and more are abundant in spinach, which helps to maintain the hair growth. The reason why these nutrients are included is because they promote healthier hair development. In addition to other dishes, spinach can be added to smoothies, sauces, and soups.

Jamun: Jamun, a monsoon fruit, is a great source of vitamin C, which is helpful in producing collagen and maintaining the strength of your scalp. Include this amazing fruit in your diet as a whole fruit, in a smoothie, or as jamun raita.