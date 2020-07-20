Monsoon may seem a vibrant season to you but its arrival is not a piece of good news for your hair. The humid climate makes your tresses sticky, frizzy and increases your risk of developing dandruff and experiencing hair fall. A change in weather can wreak havoc on hair. Heat and humidity actually disturb the pH balance of your scalp and that’s what causes hair loss. To sail through the rain, you need to be aware of certain monsoon hair care tips. Read on to know some handy hacks that may help you in this scenario. Also Read - Benefits of Olive Oil: 4 Reasons to Add Olive Oil in Your Hair Care Regime

Use Antibacterial Shampoo to Clean Your Scalp

During monsoon, too much oil secretion on your scalp can lead to greasiness and that can gradually become a breeding ground for bacteria resulting in infection. To prevent its onset, you should use an antibacterial shampoo to clean your scalp and hair. Also, if you are stepping outside, apply a leave-in conditioner that can provide protection to your hair.

Apply a Hair Mask

Applying a hair mask can help you get rid of frizziness in hair and get smooth tresses. Also, do not forget to apply a good conditioner. It should not be applied on your scalp but only till mid-length from below.

Use Coconut Oil

Preconditioning your hair 15 minutes before cleaning it using a shampoo can help in dealing with an array of hair problems. Also, it can nourish your tresses with its fatty acid and protein content. If you wish to strengthen your hair and effectively deal with frizziness, coconut oil is what you need to use.

Use Neem And Turmeric Paste

Neem and turmeric paste is one of the best arsenals against dandruff and fungal infection. Both of these kitchen ingredients have strong anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Also, they are loaded with vitamin C, which is an antioxidant and can make your scalp healthy.