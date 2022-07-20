Frizzy hair in monsoons is highly related to humidity and hair type. Coloured hair, curly hair and wavy hair are more prone to this due to their dryness and static too. There are many natural ways in conditioning your hair to reduce the frizziness rather than getting chemical straightening treatments all the time. For frizzy hair, we need conditioning at all stages, starting with using a pre-shampoo hair moisturizer, like oil, cream, or butter.Also Read - Summer Hair Care Tips: Avoid These Mistakes While Shampooing Your Hair

Dr Manjot Marwah, an Award-winning Celebrity Dermatologist, and Hair Transplant Surgeon, Consultant & Director at "Dr Manjot's Clinic" says that the cleanser or shampoo too should be sulphate free and mild to reduce the dryness. If someone has an oily scalp you can use a different clarifying shampoo for the scalp and a mild one for hair tips. Now conditioning post shampoo can be of different types, you can choose a deep hair mask or a leave-in product or both. This routine can be followed on any wash day and on non-wash days it's best to refresh the hair with the leave-in product to reduce the frizziness.

A few other tips that go a long way are:

Sleeping with a satin pillowcase to reduce the static between the hair Reduce combing your hair For curly hair or wavy hair, wet hand combing is best Choosing products is a trial and error to find what works best for you, so keep exploring

