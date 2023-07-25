How to Keep Your Hair Healthy in Monsoon? 6 Tips to Follow

Home

Monsoon Haircare: It is well known that monsoon season can harm hair because of the sticky conditions brought on by high humidity levels. Here's how you can take care of your hair during the rainy season:

Monsoon Haircare: Maintaining your hair during the monsoons could be quite difficult for you. Nothing is worse than having damp, greasy, or frizzy hair, which can all result in hair loss. Making thoughtful decisions in our daily routines and embracing a comprehensive approach to hair care is required. Dr Saru Singh, an aesthetic physician with expertise in hair health, provides IANS with her professional advice and helpful hints on how to attain and maintain healthy hair.

An effective hair care regimen can handle any seasonal hair problems. Here is what your monsoon haircare routine ought to involve if you’re wondering how to take care of hair throughout the rainy season.

6 TIPS TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR HAIR IN MONSOON

Nourish from Within: Incorporate foods like salmon, eggs, avocados, spinach, and nuts into your meals as they provide essential nutrients that promote hair growth and strength. Additionally, stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water daily. Gentle Cleansing And Conditioning: When it comes to hair care products, the doctor advises choosing those specifically formulated for your hair type. Use a mild shampoo and conditioner that cleanse without stripping the hair of its natural oils. Massage the scalp gently during shampooing to stimulate blood circulation and promote healthy hair growth. Avoid Heat Damage: Excessive heat styling can lead to brittle and damaged hair. Minimize the use of hot tools such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers. When necessary, apply a heat protectant spray before styling and use the lowest heat setting possible. Embrace natural hairstyles and give your hair a break from heat regularly. Be Gentle With Wet Hair: Wet hair is more susceptible to damage, so handle it with care. Use a wide-toothed comb or a detangling brush to gently remove tangles, starting from the ends and working your way up. Avoid vigorous towel-drying, as it can cause breakage and frizz. Instead, use a soft, microfiber towel or an old t-shirt to gently blot excess moisture. Regular Trims: Regular trims are essential to maintain healthy hair. Schedule a trim every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends and prevent them from travelling up the hair shaft. This practice helps maintain hair length while promoting overall hair health. Reduce Stress: Stress can contribute to hair loss and other hair-related issues. Dr Saru Singh emphasizes the importance of managing stress through relaxation techniques, exercise, and self-care. Incorporating activities like meditation, yoga, or regular exercise can help maintain a healthy mind and body, positively impacting hair health.

It takes a comprehensive approach that includes a good diet, moderate hair care techniques, and general well-being to achieve and maintain healthy hair.

(With IANS inputs)

