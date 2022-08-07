Getting drenched in rain is a very beautiful feeling. But monsoons do come up with lot of seasonal health issues like cold and cough, fever , diarrhea , etc especially if you have weak immunity. When we were kids, our mothers or grandmothers would always tell us to drink chai as soon as we got home from playing in the rain. But it is advisable to consume tea after getting drenched in rain? Lets find out.Also Read - 5 Food Combinations to Avoid During Monsoon

Dietician and Nutritionist Dr. Poonam Duneja, reveals that to avoid getting sick , do not immediately consume any hot beverages like chai. But first go and change your clothes first. Its better to take a warm shower.

Always, wipe your head with a towel first after getting wet in the rain.

Apply antibacterial cream to your body after changing your clothes. This will help in the removal of bacteria and the prevention of allergies.

Make hot tea mixed with honey or lemon. It not only make the body warmer but contains vitamin C that can prevent the flu. Relax and have a sip of tea or any herbal concoction .

After having tea , you can also do some light stretching to keep your body warm and then take some rest.

Also, Monsoon season is the best time to rejuvenate your tastebuds .You should deep fry your bhajiyas or pakoras instead of air frying them as air frying them cuts out all the healthy fats that are important for your health as well as for absorbing the nutrients. Also Read - Monsoon Diet: List of Foods You Should Eat and Avoid During Rainy Season

Two things to keep in mind for deep frying , keep a healthy oil like mustard oil for deep frying , in fact use oils that are good for your health and secondly, do not reuse the oil as oil on high temperature more than once can be highly harmful. The most important step you need to keep in mind is boosting your immunity. Also, you can add garlic to soup and adding ginger to tea. Ensure that you drink only clean and safe drinking water. Boiling water at home can be the best way to get rid of such diseases.