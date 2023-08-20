Home

Lifestyle

Monsoon Illness: 6 Powerful Ayurvedic Herbs to Fight Infections During Rains

Monsoon Illness: 6 Powerful Ayurvedic Herbs to Fight Infections During Rains

Ayurvedic herb holds a unique power to ward off monsoon ailments and keep us in high spirits.

Monsoon Illness: 6 Powerful Ayurvedic Herbs to Fight Infections During Rains

As amazing as the monsoon weather is, it also brings a host of illnesses and infections. The fluctuating weather conditions and higher humidity levels provide a favourable environment for bacteria and viruses to thrive. One common health issue during monsoon is viral infections, such as coughs, colds, and flu. However, with the right arsenal of herbs, we can fortify our immune system and ward off monsoon-related illnesses. Here are six effective Ayurveda herbs that can help boost our overall health and support our immune system.

Trending Now

6 Must-Consume Herbs to Ward-Off Monsoon Illness

1. Tulsi: Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil, is revered in Ayurveda for its numerous health benefits. This herb possesses potent antimicrobial, antiviral, and immunomodulatory properties, making it a valuable addition to our diet during the monsoon season. Tulsi helps strengthen the immune system, aids in digestion, and acts as a natural detoxifier. It relieves all major forms of illness particularly those associated with cough, cold and flu.

2. Giloy: Giloy, also known as Guduchi or Amrita, is an Ayurvedic herb renowned for its immunomodulatory and antipyretic properties. It is highly effective in combating respiratory infections, boosting liver health, and enhancing overall immunity. Incorporating Giloy into your diet during and post-monsoon can help prevent fever, cold and flu-like symptoms

3. Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha, often referred to as Indian Ginseng, is an adaptogenic herb widely recognized for its ability to combat stress and boost immunity. During the monsoon, when our bodies are more susceptible to infections, incorporating Ashwagandha into our diet can help improve our resilience and overall well-being. This herb supports the production of white blood cells, enhances cellular immunity, and reduces inflammation. Including Ashwagandha powder in milk, smoothies, or herbal teas can offer a powerful defense against monsoon-related ailments.

4. Neem: Neem, or Indian Lilac, is a versatile herb with exceptional medicinal properties. It possesses potent antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties, making it an excellent addition to our monsoon diet. Neem strengthens the immune system, purifies the blood, and aids in digestion. Consuming neem as leaves, water, or powder in recipes can help combat various monsoon-related infections such as skin allergies, respiratory ailments, and digestive disorders.

5. Moringa: Moringa, also known as the Drumstick Tree, is a powerhouse of nutrients and antioxidants. This herb is packed with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, making it a valuable addition to our monsoon diet. Moringa boosts immunity, aids digestion, and supports overall vitality. Adding moringa leaves or moringa powder to soups, salads, or smoothies can provide essential nutrients and protect against monsoon-related illnesses.

6. Amla: Amla, or Indian Gooseberry, is a rich source of vitamin C, known for its immune-boosting properties. This herb helps strengthen the body’s natural defense mechanisms, enhances liver function, and promotes healthy digestion. Consuming fresh amla fruit, amla juice, or incorporating amla powder in your diet can provide a much-needed vitamin C boost during the monsoon, protecting against infections and boosting overall well-being.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES