Home

Lifestyle

Monsoon Illness: 7 Home Remedies to Treat Dry Cough During Rainy Season

Monsoon Illness: 7 Home Remedies to Treat Dry Cough During Rainy Season

Dry coughs may be quite painful and can affect both adults and children. Numerous at-home treatments exist, and they frequently work just as well during monsoon.

Monsoon Illness: 7 Home Remedies to Treat Dry Cough During Rainy Season

Dry Cough in Monsoon: The monsoon season has arrived and with it a plethora of ailments that are typical of the time of year. You are far more likely to get a cold and have coughing issues during this time of year. Despite the fact that these little issues pass quickly, having a sore throat, even for a day, isn’t the finest sensation. Flu, colds, asthma, exposure to cigarette smoke, and other conditions are among the causes of a dry cough. Home treatments like peppermint, honey, or air purifiers could be helpful.

Trending Now

7 HOME REMEDIES TO TREAT DRY COUGH DURING MONSOON

Honey: There are so many amazing advantages of honey. It has several anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant qualities that might relieve a sore throat. To get rid of a dry cough, mix warm water and honey. Garlic: The antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties of garlic make it useful in treating conditions like cough and cold. Regular garlic consumption might also strengthen the immune system and decrease blood pressure. Ginger: Its anti-inflammatory qualities aid in relaxing airway membranes and reducing coughing. It can help reduce phlegm production and soothe sore throats. Ginger tea may be consumed and will provide positive effects. Turmeric: Every household likely has turmeric, which has a ton of antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory effects. Additionally, Ayurvedic respiratory medicines are made using this wonderful spice. Basil Leaves: It has several antimicrobial qualities that might stop a persistent cough. Chewing on some basil leaves will help you control your cough. Salt Water Gargle: The antibacterial and antiviral properties of salt can help clear or lessen mucus while also soothing an uncomfortable throat. Gargle with a teaspoon of salt dissolved in a glass of warm water at least twice a day. Steam: A blocked nose may be cleared out with steam, and it can also aid with coughing. Add the essential oil of your choice to a basin of boiling water. Put a towel over your head and lean over the bowl; spend at least 10 minutes breathing in the steam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES