The rainy season brings with its infections that affect almost everyone. Temperature fluctuations, pollution and water contamination jointly contribute to the spread of water-borne diseases. What’s even worse is the fact that during this time of the year, intestinal functions, as well as the digestive system, becomes weak resulting in low metabolism and increased fat storage. Diabetics should avoid getting drenched in the rains. But if they are compelled to head outdoors due to work or other reasons these tips by Dr Pradeep Gadge, diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre should help:

• Maintain a high level of personal hygiene. Infection and bacteria multiply at an alarming rate especially during the rainy season when the surroundings are already polluted, dirty and contaminated. Stay away from mosquito-infested areas and avoid walking through puddles of water.

• Make it a habit to wash your hands frequently. Shower with warm water. Use an antiseptic soap & hand wash.

• While it is always healthier to eat home-cooked food, it is especially recommended during monsoons. This way, you can be sure of the hygiene, quality and the nutritional value of your food. In fact, sticking to home-cooked food cuts down your risk of contracting any infections or diseases. So as much as possible, avoid eating outside.

• Avoid raw salad and make sure to steam it before eating during the rainy season.

• With the temperatures dropping as compared to summer, we don’t find ourselves getting thirsty as often and can easily forget to drink water. However, this could lead to dehydration, urinary infections and constipation. For the best maintenance of your overall health, make sure you drink enough water. 10-14 glasses in a day is recommended.

• Make sure you wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly with clean water. During monsoons, these are more likely to be infested by worms. Take extreme precaution while eating leafy vegetables.