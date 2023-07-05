Home

Lying up under a blanket and enjoying a drink of powerful kadak chai or decadent hot chocolate has its own comfort. Try these tempting hot beverages this monsoon:

The proper environment has been created by the monsoons for sipping on some soul-satisfying boiling hot drinks. There is nothing more gratifying than relaxing in your cosy corner and enjoying a hot beverage while watching the rain fall outside your window. On a cool monsoon evening, nothing is better than indulging in warm milk. For all you milk enthusiasts out there, we have got you covered. Two creators from Moj have shared their tantalizing monsoon-inspired beverage recipes for you to explore.

1. Badami Haalu (By Ria Arora, Moj)

This is a soothing milk drink made with ground almond paste and saffron strands. It is as dreamy looking as it is delicious. This traditional drink works wonderfully to cure dry cough and helps to heal boils in the mouth or throat.

Ingredients:

• 5 cups full cream milk

• ½ cup almonds

• A few strands of saffron

• 6 dates, pureed

• ½ tsp green cardamom powder

For the garnish:

• 1 tsp edible rose petals, dried

• 1 tbsp slivered almonds

• A few strands of saffron, steeped in 1 tbsp. of lukewarm milk

Method:

• Soak the almonds for at least 2 hours in enough water.

• Peel and grind them with a little milk into a very smooth paste.

• In a small glass bowl of lukewarm milk, steep the saffron strands to extract maximum flavour and colour.

• Bring milk to a boil, in a heavy-bottomed, non-stick pan.

• Add the almond paste. Simmer and stir continuously for 10 minutes. Now add the steeped saffron strands and puree of dates.

• For another 5 minutes, simmer, stir, and add the green cardamom powder.

• Mix and bring it to a gentle boil and turn off the flame.

• Serve it hot garnished with slivered almonds, steeped saffron strands, and edible and dried rose petals.

2. Golden Latte (By Jyoti, Moj)

This is an exquisite and aromatic beverage that brings a burst of warmth and flavour to gloomy days. This delightful drink, infused with golden turmeric and fragrant spices, is a true treat for the senses.

Ingredients:

• Milk: 250ml

• Turmeric: 2 pinches

• Black Pepper: ½ teaspoon

• Jaggery as needed.

Method:

• In a saucepan take 1 cup of milk

• Add 2 pinches of turmeric and ½ tsp of crushed pepper.

• Whisk and mix well making sure everything is well combined.

• Bring the milk to a boil and finally add brown sugar or honey ½ tsp (if needed).

• Filter and serve hot.

Pro Tips:

Always use organic turmeric powder to avoid ingesting adulterated ones.

Use pepper and turmeric together for better absorption of curcumin in the body.

