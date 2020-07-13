Rise in humidity during monsoon causes an array of skin problems especially for those with oily or a combination skin type. High humidity levels can make your skin look super dull if it is already oily. Also, it can lead to frequent acne breakouts. Additionally, sweat on your skin can catch pollutants and clog the pores making your skin susceptible to more certain problems. So, it is important to change your skin care routine based on the season. Here is a list of monsoon skin care tips that you follow without fail. Also Read - How to Remove Freckles Permanently And Get Spotless Skin

Exfoliate Your Skin

To unclog the skin pores and get rid of the dead skin cells, you need to exfoliate your skin. You can use mildly abrasive kitchen ingredients like coffee, papaya, yogurt, tea bag, baking soda etc. to do the same and stimulate the growth of new skin cells. Also Read - Treat Your Skin With This Golden Goodness And Make it Glow

Do Not Forget to Clean

Cleaning is very important. If possible, do it at least thrice a day during monsoon season to avoid excess dirt accumulation and fungal infection. To clean your skin and open its pores, you can use rose water, lemon, aloe vera, apple cider vinegar etc. Also Read - 3 Herbal Face Packs That Benefit Your Skin in Ways Beyond Your Imagination

Tone your Skin

Leaving your skin pores open can again lead to accumulation of dust in them resulting in acne breakouts. So, toning is essential. Natural toners like lemon juice, cucumber water and green tea can be used to remove the leftover dirt and close the skin pores.

Hydrate Your Body And Avoid Makeup

Drinking a lot of water can flush out toxins from the body and can keep pimples and acne at bay. On the other hand, applying makeup can clog your skin pores during monsoon. In case, you have to wear makeup, ensure that you remove it before going to bed.