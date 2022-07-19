Even though it is cloudy and we are not directly exposed to the sun but that does not mean that we can do away with SUNSCREEN during the rainy season. Clouds are not UV ray filters!!!Also Read - Monsoon Beauty Tips: 5 Home Remedies to Beat Humidity by Shahnaz Husain

Sunscreen protects us from ultraviolet radiation especially the UV-A rays which can cause sunburn and premature aging with visible side effects like fine lines and wrinkles. These rays can penetrate windows and clouds. Dr. Smitha Bhatia Physician from Kaya Clinic suggested ways to keep in mind while applying sunscreen. Also Read - Face Waxing Side-Effects: 5 Reasons Why You Should Never Wax Your Face

5 Things to keep in mind while applying sunscreen

Apply your sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going out in the sun as this will help it to be absorbed by the skin and less likely to wash off when you perspire. Make sure you use it on all parts of your exposed skin whether it is your neck, arms, back or legs. Pick a sunscreen that is water resistant to avoid it getting washed away by the rains. Monsoon season can be humid which means excessive sweating. Pick a gel based sunscreen like Kaya’s ultralight aqua gel sunscreen that can help you retain the sunscreen even while sweating. It is advisable to use a broad spectrum sunscreen that protect us against both uv a and uv b rays with a higher sun protection factor .on the other hand people who have an oily skin or are acne prone should use a gel based sunscreen.

Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President of SUGAR Cosmetics says “With the thick grey monsoon clouds shielding us from the harsh sun, it’s very easy to forget the most crucial step in one’s skincare routine – Sunscreen. Many people believe that the sun rays won’t have the same effect on their skin if they’re blocked by dark clouds, however contrary to this popular belief if there is sunlight, there will be sun rays.” Also Read - 7 Skincare Hacks to Avoid White Cast After Sunscreen

A sunscreen depending on its ingredients protects you from the UVA and UVB rays of the sun which can cause a series of skincare concerns. UVA rays can penetrate clouds and fog, leading to collagen degradation, premature aging, and an increase in the risk of cancer. Additionally, if you’re indoors blue light from mobiles, laptops, etc. can have the same effect as UVA rays. No matter your skin tone, skin type, or climate, exposure to sun rays or artificial rays can’t be prevented. Which is why it is essential to find a sunscreen that works best for you in any climate.