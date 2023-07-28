Home

Monsoon Skincare: 3 Natural Ingredients to Keep Your Skin Fresh And Healthy During Rainy Season

Monsoon Skincare: The first piece of monsoon skin care advice that you should carefully heed in order to get the greatest results is to continue your skin care regimen during the wet season.

Monsoon Skincare: Due to increasing humidity and moisture brought on by the changing seasons, it is crucial to modify your skincare regimen in tiny, simple ways. Curd or yoghurt, turmeric, and gram flour—also referred to as chickpea flour or besan—are potent trio that are frequently used in Indian traditional beauty regimens. Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist, and creator of Inatur, has provided some insightful thoughts to IANS on why these substances are regarded as dynamite for the skin.

HOW TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR SKIN DURING MONSOON?

1. HALDI (TURMERIC)

Antioxidant Properties: Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent antioxidant known for its ability to neutralise free radicals contributing to premature ageing and skin damage.

Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent antioxidant known for its ability to neutralise free radicals contributing to premature ageing and skin damage. Anti-inflammatory Effects: Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm and soothe the skin, reducing redness and irritation.

Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm and soothe the skin, reducing redness and irritation. Antibacterial And Antimicrobial: Turmeric has natural antibacterial properties that can aid in controlling acne-causing bacteria on the skin.

2. GRAM FLOUR (BESAN)

Exfoliation: Gram flour has a slightly coarse texture, making it an effective exfoliant that gently removes dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and promotes a smoother complexion.

Gram flour has a slightly coarse texture, making it an effective exfoliant that gently removes dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and promotes a smoother complexion. Oil Absorption: Gram flour has absorbent properties that can help soak up excess oil from the skin, making it beneficial for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin.

Gram flour has absorbent properties that can help soak up excess oil from the skin, making it beneficial for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin. Skin Brightening: Regular use of gram flour can help brighten the skin tone and improve overall complexion.

3. CURD (YOGHURT)

Moisturising: Curd is rich in lactic acid, a natural moisturiser, helping to hydrate and soften the skin.

Curd is rich in lactic acid, a natural moisturiser, helping to hydrate and soften the skin. Gentle Exfoliation: The lactic acid in curd also provides mild exfoliation, helping to remove dead skin cells and promote a smoother texture.

The lactic acid in curd also provides mild exfoliation, helping to remove dead skin cells and promote a smoother texture. Probiotics: Curd contains probiotics, which can support the skin’s microbiome and overall health.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF THESE NATURAL INGREDIENTS FOR THE SKIN?

The antimicrobial characteristics of turmeric and the oil-absorbing capabilities of gram flour work together to form a strong skincare combo that has many positive benefits, including the ability to treat acne and lessen outbreaks.

It also works as an anti-inflammatory, along with the soothing properties of curd, and can help calm irritated and inflamed skin. While it the combination of turmeric, gram flour, and curd can also help remove tan, brighten the skin, and improve overall complexion, giving it a radiant glow.

Lastly, Gram flour acts as a natural exfoliant, while curd’s gentle exfoliating properties help remove dead skin cells and promote a smoother texture.

Before utilizing any new skincare product or home remedy, the cosmetologist suggests performing a patch test, especially if you have sensitive or allergy-prone skin.

(With IANS inputs)

