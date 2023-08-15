Home

Monsoon Skincare: 5 Essential Steps To Keep Your Skin Healthy During Rains

It's the monsoon season already and it is high time we make sure that our skin does not suffer due to the increased humidity. Here are a few skincare tips that you must consider for healthy skin in monsoons.

As the monsoon season drowns out the scorching summer, a new set of challenges for the skin drifts into the picture. The moisture, humidity and bacteria growth can sabotage your usual skin care with a whirlwind of skin problems before you get a chance to click that picture-perfect rainy-day selfie. Save your skin from breakouts, fungal infections, and dullness and most importantly protect your skin’s glow to combat the gloom. Dr. Chandrika M, General Manager, R&D, Himalaya Wellness Company shares with India.com a few essential skincare practices to maintain healthy and glowing skin amid rainy days.

Essential Monsoon Skincare Products

Gentle Cleanser: Using a mild cleanser is vital to avoid stripping the skin of its natural oils. Harsh cleansers can disrupt the skin’s moisture barrier and lead to dryness and irritation. Opt for cleansers with ingredients like Neem and Apricot that effectively remove dirt and impurities while ingredients like Aloe Vera can help retain moisture in the skin without causing irritation.

Lightweight Moisturizer: A lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer is essential during the monsoon season to hydrate the skin without clogging pores. Ingredients like Rose, Neem, Kesar and Aloe Vera, help replenish and lock in moisture and provide a protective barrier for the skin, without making the skin feel heavy or oily.

Plant-based Face Serums: Face serums enriched with natural plant extracts can provide additional hydration and address specific skin concerns. Consider serums containing edelweiss, known for its antioxidant properties that can combat oxidative stress caused by environmental factors and promote glowing, healthy skin.

Sunscreen: Don’t underestimate the importance of sun protection, even on cloudy or rainy days. UV rays can penetrate through clouds and cause damage to the skin. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and water-resistant properties to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Look out for a sunscreen that protects and soothes the skin with the ultimate combination of Great Galanhal for protection and Aloe Vera and Crab Apple for an unmatched rainy-day glow.

Skincare Tips and Practices

Cleanse and Tone: Thorough cleansing and toning are crucial steps in your skincare routine, especially during the monsoon season. Cleanse your face twice a day with a Neem or Aloe Vera based facewash to remove excess oil, dirt, and sweat that can clog pores. Find ingredients like Boerhavia root or citrus in your toner to balance the skin’s pH levels and minimize pore size while maintaining the skin’s natural moisture.

Hydration and Hygiene: Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from within. Additionally, practice good hygiene habits, such as showering after getting wet in the rain, washing your face with turmeric, neem, and Aloe facewash to counter the humidity, and keeping your pores clean. Dry off thoroughly to prevent bacterial and fungal growth.

Embrace the monsoon season with natural and gentle skincare products that prioritize the health of your skin, ensuring a radiant and nourished complexion without compromising on safety.

