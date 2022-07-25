For many brides-to-be, the monsoon seems to be the ideal time to get married. The idea of a rainy and cozy anniversary in the years to come is rather tempting to the romantics at heart. Monsoon may be the most romantic season for lovers but it is a bit unforgiving to the skin and hair. Hence a monsoon bride needs to put some extra effort to keep her skin flawless for the big day. Read on to find out about some tried and tested tricks to keep your skin healthy and shine bright on the best day of your life.Also Read - Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These 20 States Till July 27. Check Deets Here

Skincare tips for monsoon brides

High humidity leads to more sweating and sebum production, resulting in dullness and acne during the monsoons. Romita Mazumdar, Founder of FOXTALE shares some amazing tips to get overall glowing skin for monsoon brides. Also Read - Monsoon And Asthma: What Makes Asthma Worse in Monsoon? And What Are Some Effective Measures You Should Take?

Tip #1 Double cleanse

Washing with just face wash is not enough to get rid of the excess sebum, dirt, and sweat during this season. The key is double cleansing. The method is simple, firstly cleanse your skin with a cleansing balm or oil and follow it up with a mild cleanser. Double cleansing helps to unclog pores and makes it easier to absorb products. But to detoxify your skin and make it ultra-clean, you need a good masking session in between! Simply use a good-quality clay mask two times a week to rejuvenate your skin. Also Read - Gujarat Rains: Crocodiles Spotted In Residential Areas in Vadodara. Watch Viral Video

Tip #2 Exfoliate regularly

Dead skin cells together with sebum clog the pores which leads to cakey-looking makeup and dull skin. Hence, exfoliation is necessary. To get the best results, you must be consistent with exfoliating your skin. Make a routine of twice or thrice a week as per the requirement. These days, chemical exfoliators or chemical peels with AHA and BHA are becoming popular. When used correctly, it gently removes dead skin without causing any tears in the skin which is a common problem with physical exfoliators.

Tip #3 Combat dull skin

Dullness results from dead skin cells or damage caused by free radicals and other environmental aggressors. Potent serums with the right ingredients can come to your rescue here. Use serums infused with ingredients like retinol, peptides, niacinamide, and vitamin C, all of which are effective in protecting the skin’s barrier and improving hydration.

Tip #4 Nourish & protect the skin

A very basic piece of advice but an important one- keep your skin well moisturized. Your D-day makeup would be flawless only when the base is smooth and healthy. Since, humidity is high in monsoon, stick to lightweight moisturizers that get easily absorbed and do not make the skin greasy. Last but not the least, never skip your sunscreen even if it is monsoon.

Tip #5 Take care of your gut health

Internal cleansing and a healthy gut will always reflect externally on your skin. Hence, make sure you start maintaining healthy lifestyle habits well ahead of the big day. Stay away from alcohol or smoking completely if possible. Drink enough water every day and include a lot of citrus fruits and green vegetables in your diet. You can also take multivitamin supplements after consulting your physician.

When all these are maintained thoroughly, you are bound to be a radiant bride on the big day. Makeup and accessories would be just an enhancement to your radiant beauty and not a necessity.