Monsoon Special: Boost Your Immunity With These Celeb-Approved Yoga Asanas

Bollywood celebrities who give fitness the utmost importance have also incorporated yoga into their daily routine to maintain their health. Let’s learn Sarvangasana or the shoulder stand from Malaika Arora.

B-town Yoginis inspire fans to practise yoga with their fitness regime. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, yoga has been immensely popular among all to boost physical and mental well-being. During monsoon, the risk of getting ill with dengue, malaria, fungal infections, common cold, and other diseases increases. So, in order to combat such infections, incorporating yoga into one’s routine is a must. It offers a holistic approach to wellbeing, maintains good health and improves immunity. Speaking on similar lines, Bollywood celebrities who give fitness the utmost importance have also incorporated yoga into their daily routine to maintain their health. They inspire fans with their fitness regime and are a source to figure out which exercises are the best for one’s well-being. From eating green, drinking black alkaline water to sweating it out at the gym, the actors do everything possible to keep themselves fit and healthy.

Here Are Some Poses From The B-town Yoginis Which Will Help You Boost Your Immunity:

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, a fitness icon and an avid yoga practitioner for over a decade, always shells out fitness goals to her fans. The actress often shares pictures and videos of her yoga sessions on her official social media handles to inspire her followers and incorporate this art form seriously in life. Let’s learn Sarvangasana or the shoulder stand from the fitness queen that will help improve blood circulation and digestion. This posture is great for thyroid and parathyroid health, boosting brain functions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is also one of the B-Town celebrities who started practising yoga years ago. Like Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty is also a yoga-freak. The actor keeps sharing her yoga Asanas with her fans on social media. Not just this, the star is often seen taking part and acing in challenging asanas. For the unversed, the Yogini has even launched her own yoga wellness channel. Look how well the actor is flaunting her mobility and fitness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you are looking forward to trying yoga, take cue from this Bollywood diva who has prioritised it in her life for years now. Kareena Kapoor Khan, aka Bebo, has time and again been in headlines for her yoga love. In quite many interviews, the diva has credited yoga for postnatal healing benefits and its importance in maintaining overall fitness.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is also known for her fitness regime. She incorporates Vinyasa yoga into her fitness routine to reduce weight and achieve mental and physical well-being. The star dropped some images of her aerial yoga post-pregnancy, inspiring all the new moms to prioritise their health.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Pandey, who is an inspiration to all Gen Z, practices yoga and focuses on strength and flow. Her regime encompasses asanas such as pranayama and meditation. Pranayama exercises like Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom help to clear energy channels, improve lung capacity, support respiratory health and lessen stress and anxiety. Her favourite asana is Ardha Chandrasana, which is ideal for strengthening the spine, ankles, and thighs. The posture stretches the hamstring and shoulder, and helps in opening the hips.

Rakul Preet Singh

In the list of Yoginis, Rakul Preet Singh can’t be missed. From sweating out at the gym to doing yoga back at home, Rakul does everything to keep her body healthy and strong. The actor credits yoga for enhancing her physical and mental well-being. She also attributes her regular yoga practice to improved digestion, and immunity. Look how the actor is showcasing her yoga skills like a pro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)



Which one do you find the best?

