Monsoon Fashion and Style Tips: Monsoon is here. Everyone loves rain and monsoon as it offers some much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat. Now that lockdown has been lifted, it is time to get out of your comfy clothes and start getting dressed in some stylish and colourful monsoon appropriate attire. It is tricky to dress up stylishly during the monsoon weather, not only because of the humidity but also because of the added risk of dirtying your clothes if it rains. It may be tricky but not impossible once you know the right colours and the appropriate fabrics to wear. In this article, we will be sharing the colours and fabric materials you need to look out for during the monsoon season.Also Read - Yami Gautam on Her Simple Himachali Wedding: The More I Attended Big Weddings, I Knew I Didn't Want That

Monsoon fashion tips: Which colours to wear during monsoon?

Monsoon is the perfect time to experiment with colours. Yellows, blues, pinks and other pop colours are everywhere. Wearing pop colours will help you stand out in a crowd, brighten up your look and make you appear fresh and vibrant. Moreover, avoid wearing whites and light colours since they are at a higher risk of getting dirty and transparent during rains. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's Flirty Floral Crop Top And Shorts Worth Rs 7K Scores High on Comfort And Fashion

Monsoon styling tip: Wear black with a bright colour

Even though darker colours work well for this weather, you can choose to team up your dark colours with bright colours. For example, if you want to wear black pants, team it up with a bright coloured blouse or a button-down shirt. You can also wear prints and textured clothing. They are on-trend and perfect for the season. Also Read - 5 Things You Must Do to Protect Kids in Monsoon

Monsoon essential fashion: Wear breathable fabric to stay safe from humidity

More important than choosing the right colours is to decide the appropriate fabric material to wear. Low maintenance, opaque, breathable and quick-dry materials are your best friend for this season. Kinds of cotton, linen and blends work like magic during the humid and rainy season. Wearing printed fabrics is also a safe bet. Prints, colours and monsoon go hand-in-hand, so make sure to take advantage of that.

Apart from wearing breathable fabrics, you must wear comfortable fits as well. Body-hugging clothing or tighter fits is most likely to make you feel uneasy throughout the day. Avoid heavy denim. Choose for loose and airier fits. Oversized clothing is already in trend, which makes it perfect for the season. When you’re already trying to find respite from the humidity, why would you want to make it worse with tighter and uncomfortable clothing?

Monsoon footwear: What kind of shoes to wear during the rainy season

Choosing appropriate footwear is also as important as choosing the right outfit. Avoid wearing footwear made out of leather, suede, canvas or any other material that rain can ruin. Wearing heeled sneakers would be a clever thing to do since it will allow you to walk through puddles easily. If it rains heavily in the area you live in, investing in gumboots would be an intelligent decision to make.

Bonus tip: Make sure the accessories you choose to wear (bags, bracelets, necklaces, rings and other jewellery) are water-resistant.

Monsoon season is all about fun, freshness and joy, so… experiment, let yourself loose and have fun as much as you can!

–– Inputs by Neha Rakheja, Founder, Urstylecoach