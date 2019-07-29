You need to be very cautious when travelling and even more so when travelling during monsoon. It is advisable to preserve your first-aid kit, ensure that it is light in weight and is stocked properly all the time so you can carry it with you wherever you need. Dr Upasana Sharma, head, Emergency & Trauma, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan tells you more.

Make sure you are storing your kit in a cool and dry place; importantly, make it a habit to check the date of expiry on all pills.

 Small pair of scissors and tweezers

 Adhesive tapes

 Band-Aids of different sizes (regular and waterproof) and Roll and crepe bandages

 Box of disposable gloves

 Hand sanitizer & antiseptic solution like (Dettol or Savlon) to tackle infection or sepsis

 Betadine or Soframycin creams to apply on injuries

 Gauze pieces, cotton rolls and pads

 Mosquito repellant cream

 Thermometer

Medications should include:

 Paracetamol for fever

 Diclofenac/tramadol as painkillers (after checking for allergies with your doctor)

 Cetrizine for allergies

 Ondansetron or Domperidone for nausea or vomiting sensation

 Analgesic sprays and anti-inflammatory ointments (like Iodex or Volini) to combat pain and sprain

 ORS to tackle loose motions or dehydration

Emergency tool kit:

 Flashlight

 Pocket-sized CPR mask

 Distilled water packs

 A pair of extra warm clothes (if it is a large bag)

 Spare mobile charger (for outdoor use)

 List of emergency contact numbers – that of your physician, closest hospital, and local ambulance services

It is ideal that children be taught to memorize phone numbers of their parents, and emergency numbers of their guardians so that that can be contacted in times of emergency. It is also important that every family has at least two members who are well versed with and trained in the use of first aid kit; this applies at workplaces and commute areas as well.