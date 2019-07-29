You need to be very cautious when travelling and even more so when travelling during monsoon. It is advisable to preserve your first-aid kit, ensure that it is light in weight and is stocked properly all the time so you can carry it with you wherever you need. Dr Upasana Sharma, head, Emergency & Trauma, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan tells you more.
Make sure you are storing your kit in a cool and dry place; importantly, make it a habit to check the date of expiry on all pills.
Small pair of scissors and tweezers
Adhesive tapes
Band-Aids of different sizes (regular and waterproof) and Roll and crepe bandages
Box of disposable gloves
Hand sanitizer & antiseptic solution like (Dettol or Savlon) to tackle infection or sepsis
Betadine or Soframycin creams to apply on injuries
Gauze pieces, cotton rolls and pads
Mosquito repellant cream
Thermometer
Medications should include:
Paracetamol for fever
Diclofenac/tramadol as painkillers (after checking for allergies with your doctor)
Cetrizine for allergies
Ondansetron or Domperidone for nausea or vomiting sensation
Analgesic sprays and anti-inflammatory ointments (like Iodex or Volini) to combat pain and sprain
ORS to tackle loose motions or dehydration
Emergency tool kit:
Flashlight
Pocket-sized CPR mask
Distilled water packs
A pair of extra warm clothes (if it is a large bag)
Spare mobile charger (for outdoor use)
List of emergency contact numbers – that of your physician, closest hospital, and local ambulance services
It is ideal that children be taught to memorize phone numbers of their parents, and emergency numbers of their guardians so that that can be contacted in times of emergency. It is also important that every family has at least two members who are well versed with and trained in the use of first aid kit; this applies at workplaces and commute areas as well.