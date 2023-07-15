Home

Monsoon Wedding: 5 Tips Every Bride-to-be Must Keep in Mind

Every bride must keep in mind these five expert-recommended tips for their monsoon weddings:

Monsoon Wedding Tips: During the Monsoons, high humidity poses a problem for brides. We are all aware of how much the humidity rises during the rainy season. You must choose the proper cosmetics and styling given how frequently you sweat. Why, you ask? Sweating attracts dirt and pollutants from the atmosphere more easily. Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain creates a monsoon guide for brides-to-be who have have scheduled their weddings during rainy season. Here are some intriguing and life-saving bridal suggestions to nail your monsoon wedding appearance, so you can have the best bridal look and enjoy your BIG day without stress.

5 TIPS BY SHAHNAZ HUSAIN FOR MONSOON BRIDES

Deep Cleaning: Deep pore cleansing with facial scrubs is important, in order to keep the pores free of clogged oil and dirt. It also helps to brighten the skin. After washing or cleansing the skin in the morning, use a facial scrub twice a week. Apply it on the face and rub gently on the skin, using a circular motion. Then, rinse off with plenty of plain water. Skin Tonic: A flower-based skin tonic or freshener, like rose skin tonic, is a boon in humid weather. Rose water can be mixed with witch hazel to make a refreshing skin tonic. Witch hazel will be available at a pharmacy. For oily skin, mix them in equal quantities. For dry skin, mix one part witch hazel with three parts rose water. Or, you may use a rose-based skin tonic. Keep the mixture in a bottle in the fridge. Wipe the face with it, using cotton wool pads. It not only refreshes the skin, but also helps to tighten the pores and prevent spots and pimples. A rose-based skin tonic would be ideal. Scrubbing: In humid weather, the skin can be prone to blackheads and eruptions. A facial scrub should be used on the blackhead-prone areas. But do not apply scrubs on acne, pimples or rash. The scrub can also be applied on open pores and the marks left by acne. Stubborn blackheads should be removed at a skin-care clinic, by a trained therapist, using proper methods. Pinching blackheads, or trying to remove them at home, not only leads to infection, but also scarring. Face Pack: A multani mitti pack is useful during the monsoons. Mix it with rose water into a paste and apply on the face, washing it off when it dries. If there are eruptions, add sandalwood paste to the mask. Face Mask: For a monsoon face mask, you can also mix 3 teaspoons oats with egg white and one teaspoon each of honey and curd. If you don’t want to use egg white, add rose water or orange juice. Apply it on the face and wash it off after half an hour. Use it twice a week. We recommend the Diamond Mask or Pearl Mask for Monsoon Brides, as these would help to reduce the oily look, remove tan, refresh the skin and add radiance.

