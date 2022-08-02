The monsoon brings welcome relief after the scorching summer heat. The temperature has finally dropped, there is plenty of greenery, and a cool breeze greets you as you step outside. While there are many advantages to this season, don’t forget that it also brings its fair share of skin problems. As the weather becomes more unpredictable and humidity levels rise, your skin struggles to adjust and maintain its radiance.Also Read - From Exfoliating to Hydrating, Follow These Simple 5-Steps For a Clear And Healthy Skin

Skin is an important part of the body because it connects the inside and outside. It is critical to maintain the health of your skin because this is how you can maintain your overall health. Dr Lovneet Batra, award winning nutritionist, shares one magical kitchen ingredient that you should add in your diet for glowing and refreshing skin. Also Read - Difference Between Regular Acne And PCOS-Induced Acne, And How to Cure Both, Expert Speaks!

She says “Monsoon is right around the corner which brings its own share of skincare troubles. Have you ever had an increase in acne breakout, rashes, clogged skin pores or oiliness during the rainy season? Also Read - This One Magical Ingredient Can Help You Get Rid of Stubborn Blackheads Naturally

So, what’s best is to include PLUM in your diet that not only can help you deal well with skin issues but can give a great looking skin in more than one way”.

Curious to know how it works? Read below.

Treats acne –Due to their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, plums are very helpful in fighting off acne. They also help to remove the excess oil from your skin. Also due to their vitamin A content, plums can help to reduce acne scars as well.

Reduces signs of aging – Collagen deficiency often makes the skin dull and lifeless. The plum contains a high amount of vitamin C that is required for the production of hydroxyproline and hydroxylysine, which are needed to bind the molecules that produce collagen. This rejuvenates the skin from the roots and reduces wrinkles and other signs of aging.

Protects skin from sun damage – The UV rays of the sun can cause damage to your skin when you are exposed to the sun rays for prolonged duration. Plums have high amounts of antioxidants along with vitamin C and E provide an effective shield against the sunrays and reduce the sun damage.

So, this season, eat plums for your healthy skin while you enjoy the monsoon rains!