Almost a year since the outbreak began, COVID-19 has claimed many lives. Now, after many trials, scientists have come up with authorized and recommended vaccine to prevent the COVID-19 spread. Now, a new survey says that Indian’s are not that keen to take the vaccine shot. Also Read - Why Are Indians Hesitant to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

More than 50 percent of India’s population has expressed caution towards taking the virus vaccine, a new survey revealed. ‘The GOQii Covid-19 – The Way Forward’ survey was conducted with approximately 11,000 respondents to understand the openness to take the vaccine, the perception about the government measures to combat Covid-19, the possible future measures including a lockdown. Also Read - 60% Indians Keen To Celebrate Christmas And New Year By Vacationing In The Hills Or By The Beach: Survey

It revealed that 53 percent of the population is unsure about taking the Covid vaccine. It added that 43 percent of them are not sure and will only make a solid opinion post initial results about the effectiveness of the vaccine while 10 percent are firmly against taking the vaccine as of now. Also Read - You Can Self-Register for COVID-19 Vaccine With Govt's New CoWIN Mobile App | Here's How It Works

On an optimistic note, 47 percent of the respondents said that they are willing to take the vaccine and are actually waiting for it.

Women are more cautious than men with 48 percent of the male population willing to get vaccinated while the female readiness is around 42 percent.

With age, the willingness to take the vaccine reduces. The Adults (45-60) and Seniors (60+) are not as ready as the younger age groups. This may be due to concerns about complications post taking it.

Vishal Gondal, Founder, and CEO of GOQii said, “The World Health Organisation is cautiously optimistic that safe and effective vaccines for Covid-19 will be successfully developed soon. There is a robust pipeline of potential vaccines in development, and some have already advanced to the next stage. The Government of India has taken several steps from implementing lockdown to announcing a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to the medical industry for rapid improvement in the testing capacity among many others. There are different types of initiatives that the government, at the Central, state, and local level, is working on. We at GOQii commend the efforts that various organizations have put in to help the world see through these difficult times. While the public opinion may vary, the important aspect to note is that preventive healthcare is the only way forward, as boosting immunity and staying healthy is the best and only viable option amidst a dreaded pandemic.”

According to the study, 50 percent of the respondents feel that the Central government initiatives have been effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19 while 25 percent of the people surveyed believe that the state government initiatives have been effective. Only 22 percent of citizens recognise the efforts of the Local Government in terms of effectiveness.

Also, 66 percent of the population surveyed believes the opening up of lockdown slowly is the way forward while 34 percent feel that a complete lockdown should be introduced again. 25 percent have a positive opinion about the current partial lockdown and think that it should continue in a similar manner. While 31 percent want things to return back to normal but only in a gradual way, wherein restriction will be loosened very cautiously and while monitoring the numbers. 10 percent of people said that there should be no restrictions and things should go back to normal.

(With inputs from IANS)