Morning Yoga Asanas: 5 Easy Poses to Revamp Your Mind And Body

Morning Yoga Asanas: Mornings are a great time to start your yoga. Your morning yoga session can make you quite active and consist of a full-body workout. Be sure to include a few minutes of pranayama or meditation into your routine and finish with Savasana (Corpse Pose).

There are many other advantages to practising early morning yoga. It boosts your metabolism, activates your digestive system to help nutrients smoothly through the body. If you are looking for weight loss solutions, mornings are the best time as exercise during this time causes carbs and fats to metabolize more quickly. Grab your yoga mat first thing in the morning before breakfast; begin with some light breathing exercises before you move to asanas.

Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shares morning Yoga Asanas that can help you revamp your mind and body.

You can practise the following asanas and repeat for up to 3 sets holding for 30 seconds each

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Formation of the Posture

Begin straight with your arms by your side

Slowly bring your knees down and kneel on your mat

Place your pelvis on your heels with your toes pointed outward

Keep your heels slightly apart

Place your palms on your knees facing up in Prapthi mudra

Straighten your back and look ahead

Marjariasana

Formation of the posture

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips

Inhale, curve your spine to look up

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down

Focus your gaze towards your chest

Veera Bhadrasana

Formation of the posture

Spread your legs and turn your right foot out to the right side

Bend your right knee, keep the left leg straight

Lift your arms stretching them sideways

Straighten your back

Look to the right side

Repeat on the other side

Savithri asana

Formation of the posture

Begin with Samsthithi. Stretch your arms outward begin to bend your knees

Bend your upper body and place your arms on the floor to support your body as you lower your knees and place them on the floor

With your body weight supported by your lower legs and knees, keep your upper body perpendicular to the floor

Stretch your arms up to the sky with palms hovering shoulder distance from and facing each other

Face forward

Your arms, spine, hips and thighs should be in one straight line

Salambha Prasarita Padasana

Formation of the posture

Spread your feet wide and toes pointing inward

Keep your knees straight

Place palms down under your shoulders

Drop your head as low as possible

The back should be kept straight as possible

Practicing yoga in the morning clears up your mind and gets your body ready for the day. If you are one of those people who wake up feeling stiff, and in pain, early morning yoga practice can help you with this. There are also great benefits to practice on an empty stomach.

