You would say that every day is Mother's Day because that's how much you love your mom but what's the harm in making her feel special on this one day? While we are living under lockdown and markets are not entirely opened which makes outings totally impossible, here's something you can do to make your mom feel absolutely loved. And trust us, if you are someone who just doesn't help her in any household chores, you should seriously consider this idea to bond with your mom.

Here we have got three selective recipes that you can easily try at home to make your mom feel that you cook as brilliantly as she does even if you haven't shown her your culinary skills in the past. These super-quick recipes require very less of your time but will result in lip-smacking food. Don't trust us, try for yourself!

1. Make Vegan Pumpkin Pasta for your mother on Mother’s Day

Ingredients:

2 TBSP Del Monte Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ Cup Chickpea Flour OrBesan

½ Cup Coconut Milk

1 Cup Pumpkin Puree

2 TBSP Italian Seasoning Mix

1 TBSP Black Pepper Powder

1 TBSP Red Chilli Flakes

1 TBSP Dry Italian Herbs

2 Cup Cooked Or Boiled Del Monte Whole Spirali Pasta

Salt to Taste

Method:

In a pan, heat Del Monte extra virgin olive oil. Add and roast chickpea flour or besan.

Next, add coconut milk. Whisk and mix to form a thick paste.

Then, add the pumpkin puree and cook for 5 minutes on low heat.

Add black pepper powder, dry Italian herb, salt and Italian Seasoning Mix, red chilli flakes and mix well.

Further, add the boiled or cooked Del Monte whole Spirali pasta to the freshly prepared pumpkin sauce. Mix well.

Finally, garnish the pumpkin pasta with coriander leaves and serve hot.

2. Make Mint Mayonnaise Stuffed Potato Cutlets for your mother on Mother’s Day

Ingredients:

4 big potatoes

¼ cup DelMonte Mint Mayonnaise

3 tablespoon grated cheese

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon oregano

2 tablespoon coriander powder, finely chopped

1 teaspoon coriander powder

¾ teaspoon amchur powder

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon corn starch

Bread crumbs for coating

Oil for deep frying

Method:

Boil potatoes, peel the skin and grate into a bowl.

Add red chili powder, cumin powder, amchur powder, coriander leaves, oregano, and salt to taste. Mix well.

Mix corn starch with 1 teaspoon water; whisk well to ensure no lumps are present. Keep aside.

Take a portion of the potatoes, roll into balls. Make a small hole in the middle. Spoon in DelMonte mint mayonnaise and then top it with grated cheese. Take another small portion of the potato mix and cover the mayonnaise stuffed potato balls. Seal well and make sure mayonnaise does not ooze out. Flatten slightly into a disc.

Whisk the corn starch once again, dip the cutlets in the corn starch, coat with bread crumbs well, keep aside. Repeat this for the remaining mix.

Heat oil for deep frying. Once the oil turns hot drop is carefully a few cutlets at a time. Fry on medium heat until cutlets turn crunchy and golden brown on all sides. Remove from the oil and place on kitchen paper.

Serve hot with mint chutney or tomato ketchup.

3. Make Blueberry Muffins for your mother on Mother’s Day

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup yogurt

1/2 cup flavorless oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 Cup Del Monte Dried Blueberries

Method:

Preheat oven to 400F degrees and line standard muffin pan with paper liners and set aside. To make the muffins in a large bowl stir together flour, baking powder and salt and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and granulated sugar until combined. Whisk in yogurt, oil, and vanilla extract (mixture should be pale and yellow)

Fold wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix everything together using a spatula. Fold the blueberries in the batter.

Spoon batter into the prepared muffin tins, filling about 2/3 of each cup.

Place them in the oven and reduce the heat at 375F, bake about 18-20 minutes, or until the toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cool for 5 minutes in the pan then remove muffins and cool on a wire rack.

So, get ready to become your mom’s favourite chef on Mother’s Day!