Mother’s Day 2022: Raising kids is not that easy how it looks like. With strong values and good character, the truth is that there is no formula for “perfect parenting”. There is no guarantee that all the methods you apply, will work on a given day with your child. While some days go your way, just the way you wanted, but other days are flop. Mansi Zaveri, Founder & CEO of India’s most trusted discovery platform for parenting and child care kidsstoppress.com, has shared three tried and tested parenting tips ahead of Mother’s Day 2022. We hope it works for you too!Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: History, Date, Importance, Significance to Celebrate Moms Day

Tried and tested secrets to perfect parenting:

Pick your battles: Remember you can’t win over the kids all the time. And you shouldn’t too. Pick your battles and play them wisely- this way the child also feels they are being raised and not “controlled” all day. Junk food every day- NO, But extra screen time on a weekend- why not? Show your kids you are flexible, this way they will learn to respect you too. Also Read - Indian-Origin Man Charged With Killing, Sexually Abusing His Mom on Mother's Day in New York

Keep Calm: Yes, you heard it right. The moment your child sees you losing hold of the situation he or she senses it and can take full advantage of your temperament. Don’t let the little bug know that you are being affected. Meditation, daily walks and exercise have been my go-to mantra when I find work, parenting and chores overwhelming. Do give it a try! Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Urvashi Dholakia on Bringing up Two Boys Who Would Use Her Komolika Image to Boss Around

Quality over quantity: The world around us gives us enough guilt for choosing to be a working mom (or not). Don’t let that bother you. Block time to spend with your kids without gadgets and distractions. Even if it is just an hour, in a day, that will do. Kids remember the joyous time they spent that one hour more than anything else. Read a book with them, play some board games, watch a movie together, bake something in the kitchen- anything as long as you and the kids are having fun!