Mother’s Day Special Getaway: 5 Exotic Resorts For a Perfect Weekend With Your Moms

Plan a trip with your mother this Mother’s Day to make unforgettable memories with your lifelong travel buddy

Travelling is one of the best ways to rejuvenate. A much-needed break from the mundane lifestyle, going to the hills, beaches, jungles etc helps to unwind from the chaotic hustle from city life. This Mother’s Day let’s gift our superwomen a gift of unplugging from the daily chaos. Let her breathe some fresh air after a daily dose of hustle While some people enjoy a tinge of adventure during travel, some just like to chillax.

Here are some luxurious resorts for a happy and relaxing stay!

Here are 5 best resorts for a quick getaway this Mother’s day

Moksh Himayalan Spa

Nestled in the serene foothills of the Himalayas, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort is a luxurious retreat just five hours away from Delhi. This exquisite hotel offers a seamless blend of modern luxury and traditional Indian hospitality, making it a top choice for mountain lovers and people who prefer to spend time around nature. With a range of activities such as yoga, meditation and nature walks, the resort offers the perfect escape for those seeking relaxation and adventure. You can pamper your mother with spacious rooms, gourmet dining and spa services that are sure to rejuvenate and relax her at the same time. The resort’s dedication to sustainability and eco-friendliness also makes it an ideal choice for nature lovers who care about environment. Overall, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort is the perfect destination for you, if you are looking for a peaceful and rejuvenating getaway in the lap of nature with your mother.

Fazlani Natures Nest, Lonavla

Located near Lonavala, this luxury Wellness Retreat is nestled in the serene Sahyadri Mountains amidst lush greenery and peaceful environment. To offer the best of rebalancing and rejuvenating experiences to their guests, the wellness itinerary encompasses a range of procedures which can be created using a combination of Ayurveda and Naturopathy as per their body constitution. The retreat offers an experience to enjoy their farm-to-table dining concept, where they source fresh, organic produce from their farm to create delicious and healthy meals for guests. This approach ensures that guests relish every bite of their meals, which contributes to their overall well-being.



Jehan Numa Retreat, Bhopal

Located near VanVihar Park, this luxurious retreat is spread across 12.5 acres of lush foliage, providing an earthy and serene environment. ‘Under the Jamun Tree’ restaurant offers signature dishes from the kitchens of the Royal family of Bhopal, while ‘The Green House Bistro’ is a farm-to-fork concept restaurant. You can also reserve a private dining experience at ‘The General’s Table’, which curates a 7-course meal from General Obaidullah’s celebratory menu. The retreat also offers access to Bhopali street food, making it a food lover’s paradise.

Roseate House, New Delhi

Visalam, Tamil Nadu

Celebrate Mother’s Day by experiencing the rich heritage and culture of Chettinad with a stay at Visalam in Kanadukathan, Tamil Nadu. This 15-roomed boutique property is a 100-year-old masterpiece that showcases the typical Chettiar way of life of the 19th century. Visalam is an exquisite example of a traditional Chettinad home, with Burmese teak woodwork, ornate ceilings, chandeliers from Europe and the Far East, Belgian glasswork, Italian marble, and beautiful handmade tiles. The property also features a heritage pool, providing a luxurious and authentic stay experience.

