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Mouni Roy brings old Hollywood glamour to Cannes 2026 in black and gold couture look- See pics

Mouni Roy brings old Hollywood glamour to Cannes 2026 in black and gold couture look- See pics

Mouni Roy grabbed attention at Cannes 2026 with her glamorous black and gold couture appearance that blended vintage charm with bold modern fashion.

Mouni Roy at Cannes 2026 (PC: Twitter)

Mouni Roy is making headlines once again at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with her glamorous fashion choices and striking red carpet appearances. The actress recently attended a pre-amfAR event at the French Riviera, where her bold black and gold couture look instantly grabbed attention online. Dressed in a dramatic strapless ensemble, Mouni delivered vintage Hollywood elegance mixed with modern couture styling. Her appearance also came amid growing conversations around her recent separation from husband Suraj Nambiar, which made social media users describe the look as her powerful comeback fashion moment.

Mouni Roy stuns in black and gold couture ensemble

For the glamorous evening, Mouni Roy wore a dramatic black and gold strapless outfit that perfectly highlighted her red carpet style. The upper half of the gown featured a sculpted black velvet bodice designed in a fitted corset style silhouette that hugged her frame beautifully. The outfit became even more eye-catching from the waist down, where the gown transformed into a flowing cascade of metallic gold embellishments. The layered detailing resembled molten gold petals and metallic scales, adding a bold couture finish to the overall appearance.

Instead of over styling the look Mouni kept her accessories minimal and elegant. She paired the outfit with statement drop earrings diamond rings and a classic quilted black clutch. Her beauty look complemented the glamorous ensemble perfectly. She opted for softly smoked eyes glowing contoured skin nude lips and loose wavy hair flowing over her shoulders creating timeless Riviera inspired glamour.

Also read: Mouni Roy arrives at Cannes Film Festival 2026 after announcing separation from Suraj Nambiar

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See viral look of Mouni Roy from pre-amfAR event here

Mouni Roy’s Cannes 2026 fashion journey continues

This latest black and gold appearance is only one part of Mouni Roy’s impressive Cannes 2026 wardrobe. Since arriving at the festival the actress has experimented with multiple fashion aesthetics while maintaining her signature glamorous style. She first appeared in a monochrome inspired outfit featuring a black halter neck mini dress layered with an oversized trench coat. Styled with patterned stockings and pointed boots the look brought edgy fashion energy to the Cannes streets.

Soon after Mouni embraced Indian craftsmanship while promoting her film Bombay Stories at the festival. She wore a backless embroidered Patola inspired gown from The House of Patola celebrating traditional Gujarati textile artistry on a global platform. For another major red carpet appearance she stepped out in a shimmering strapless couture gown by Caroline’s Couture paired with a dramatic floral diamond necklace from Chopard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Also read: Mouni Roy’s separated husband Suraj Nambiar clears air, says ‘no alimony, no third party involved’

Personal life speculation around Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy’s latest Cannes appearance also arrives shortly after reports around her separation from businessman Suraj Nambiar. In May 2026 the couple officially confirmed their divorce after four years of marriage.

Mouni and Suraj who got married in Goa in January 2022 released a joint statement mentioning evolving personal priorities and a mutual decision to move ahead separately while maintaining friendship and respect for each other. Following online speculation Suraj also clarified that there were no financial disputes no alimony issues and no third party involvement behind the separation.

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