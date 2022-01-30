Mouni Roy had a very dreamy and royal wedding. Blending different cultures and traditions, Mouni had one of the most beautiful weddings. She married her long time beau Suraj Nambiar. She recently posted her sangeet pictures and they were glistening in gold. Mouni wore a beige lehenga from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. They had an intimate wedding ceremony at the Hilton Goa Resort on January 27.Also Read - Shamita Shetty's Best Fashion Moments in Bigg Boss 15: From Blue Sequinned Gown to Phulkari Dupatta - See Pics

Taking it to Instagram, Mouni uploaded a series of pictures in which she looked dreamy and beautiful. The pictures went viral instantly and we cannot take our eyes off such beauty! She looked eloquent and splendid. She wore a heavy gold lehenga.

For the occasion, she chose a heavy gold lehenga with nude tulle panels. The entire attire was heavily embellished. She paired it up with a cropped backless blouse featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline. The blouse also had a corseted bodice, intricate gold jail, sequins and beaded embroidery. The sleeves of the blouse were sheer nude panels.

The lehenga features intricate gold work with a sheer nude panel on heavy ghera. She wore a matching nude dupatta with gold patti borders and sequins. She wore her dress in the form of saree pallu.

For accessories, she chose an emerald and gold necklace with precious stones, matching mang tikka and earrings. She completed her looks with traditional white, red and gold bangles. For hair, she left it open and placed them on her shoulders. For makeup, she wore winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, heavy mascara lashes, bronze lip shade and sharp contour.