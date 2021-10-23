Mouni Roy is known for her impeccable style and beauty. She never fails to make heads turn with her jaw-dropping fashion choices and attire. She is often seen posting glamourous pictures about her photoshoot on her social media handles. It is hard to take out eyes of such beauty!Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's Sexy Sharara is Perfect For Your Diwali Party - Can You Guess The Price?

Taking it to Instagram, Mouni uploaded a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot. The caption read "The night whistled with promise, with music , with romance, with magic…."

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Mouni’s dress was from the shelves of fashion designer Rocky Star. Her dress consisted of beads and crystals. Along with this, it is a handcrafted short dress. Her entire outfit had an embellishment of beads and crystals, giving it major bling vibes.

The ensemble complimented Mouni’s body, highlighting her curves and features. When it comes to fashion, she likes to go all in and never hesitates to take bold fashion decisions.

Wondering about the price of this outfit? We have you covered. The outfit is available on the official website of Rocky Star. The dress costs Rs 81, 390.

Tanuja Dabir, a makeup artist and Shaan, hairstylist assisted her. Mouni decided to leave her hair open and in wavy curls. For makeup, she chose a gold shade as it suited her ensemble. She also wore kohl eyes, eyeliner, mascara eyelashes, contour cheeks and nude lip shade.

What do you think of Mouni’s attire?